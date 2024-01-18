Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel

The scene of the incident on Little Britain Street. Photograph: Jack Power

A man has been killed in an explosion at a homeless shelter in Dublin city centre.

The incident occurred at the Depaul Supported Temporary Accommodation centre on Little Britain Street at around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon. There were no other serious injuries.

Gardaí are preparing to forensically examine the scene once safe to do so. The results of these examinations will dictate the course of the investigation.

It is understood the explosion was contained to one room, occupied by a single person, believed to be a client of the centre.

One line of investigation is the explosion was caused by a gas heater located in the room. However, sources stress the investigation is at an extremely early stage.

In a statement, Depaul confirmed the incident occured in its service.

“It was a localised incident confined to one room. All service users will be evacuated from the building tonight and alternative placements will be found,” the statement said.

“Depaul are working with the DRHE [Dublin Region Homeless Executive] and our NGO partners to ensure no person will be left without accommodation this evening.”

Emergency services quickly attended the scene at the hostel, which is located just off Capel Street.

It is understood a number of people were inside the premises at the time of the incident.

One woman who was inside the accommodation the time said she initially thought the fire alarm had been set off by someone smoking a cigarette inside.

The next thing she knew she saw people “running out” of the hostel, she said. “People are going in the street because of the danger,” she said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a number of traffic restrictions are in place between Green Street and Capel Street.

Residents have been evacuated and a cordon and local traffic diversions are in place.

Many of those who were in the accommodation at the time have been moved into George’s Hill facility run by Focus Ireland nearby, where they are gathering indoors in a church on the grounds.

Staff working in homeless services are currently trying to secure beds in alternative hostels for the occupants of the centre for Thursday night.

A Garda spokesman said: “The precise cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the scene.”

Several roads around Little Britain Street have been closed off following the suspected explosion, with a large Garda cordon set up around the building.

The scene of the explosion at the homeless hostel in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Jack Power

More to follow ...