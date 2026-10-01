PSNI says forcing Orange march down Garvaghy Road could be ‘catastrophic’

Orange men gather near Drumcree Church as PSNI officers form a barricade to prevent them entering the Garvaghy Road last Sunday. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher has said the consequences of police forcing an Orange Order march down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown “could be catastrophic” for Northern Ireland.

Boutcher told the Policing Board he had a responsibility to preserve peace and maintain order.

“We are not back in 1997. We are not expected, and nor will we, force members of the Orange Order, many of whom are of a certain age, through a hostile crowd, which will be unsafe and will be disproportionate, and where the wider consequences for Northern Ireland could be catastrophic.

“My aim, our aim, is to facilitate the determination, but in a proportionate and safe way.

“The parade could not safely be facilitated on Sunday, 27th of September, because of an unnotified protest that blocked the route. Officers repeatedly engaged with those involved and issued warnings.

“We considered a range of options, but assessed that the use of force required to clear the road risked serious harm and an escalation into disorder. That would not have been proportionate.

“The determination does not mean that the PSNI will move down the Garvaghy Road with force.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant is to return to Hillsborough Castle later on Thursday to host further talks on the Drumcree parading dispute.

Bryant has been involved in discussions with the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents since Monday.

He had left Northern Ireland for an engagement in England but is expected to return to Co Down on Thursday to continue negotiations.

On Wednesday night, Jamie Bryson, a legal adviser for Portadown’s Orangemen, said they were “not doing any deal” surrounding their contentious plan to march down Garvaghy Road at Drumcree in Co Armagh.

Earlier, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said Orangemen would not accept any deal on the Drumcree dispute that saw them “walk away” from their right to parade down the Garvaghy Road.

Hundreds of Garvaghy Road residents were briefed on Wednesday night on the outcome of Hillsborough talks.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition said he would be prepared to accept a compromise proposed by Bryant if the Orange Order would do the same.

[ Breandán Mac Cionnaith profile: The ex-IRA man who Tony Blair said ‘took unreasonableness to an art form’Opens in new window ]

[ Who is Jamie Bryson, the unelected loyalist standing ‘front, back and centre’ at Drumcree?Opens in new window ]

“We talked about that proposal because I want to make sure that people are happy about what I’m doing on their behalf and the other members of the coalition are doing on their behalf. So we have always reported back to the community. That’s nothing new,” Mac Cionnaith told journalists later, speaking outside the St John The Baptist’s church’s pastoral centre. However, the level of detail given at the meeting was unclear.

Meanwhile, Boutcher told the Northern Ireland Policing Board that investigations into law breaking around the preventing of the Orange Order parade are “well under way” and will be “expedited”.

He said potential offences under consideration include an unnotified protest, obstruction or hindering of a lawful parade, obstructive sitting or obstruction of lawful activity and breach of a Parade Commission determination.

He said potentially other offences may be disclosed during the evidence gathering process.

“That process is well underway, and I am determined and given clear direction,” he said. “It will be expedited, and again, this is a live investigation.”

The board itself is investigating whether Sinn Féin board member Deirdre Hargey has breached the board’s code of conduct by allegedly taking part in a protest on the Garvaghy Road.

Board chairman Brendan Mullan said following complaints he has instigated proceedings to investigate the matter.

“Specifically, I have asked the vice chair to investigate, and the outcome of that investigation will be reported in due course,” he said. - PA