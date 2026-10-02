Last month was second-hottest September on record, Met Éireann says

Six of the 10 warmest Septembers on record have occurred since 2001, the forecaster says. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ireland has experienced its second hottest September on record provisional data showed, continuing recent trends of patterns of warming domestic weather.

Met Éireann said last month’s temperatures reached an average of 15.22 degrees. That was only behind September 2021 when average temperature was just slightly higher at 15.27 degrees.

Met Éireann said the month was “provisionally” the second-warmest September on record for Ireland.

While the temperature was close to that experienced five years before, it was 1.62 degrees warmer than the 1991-2020 average and 2.29 degrees above the 1961-1990 average.

Low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south during most of the month resulted in a predominantly mild, mobile Atlantic airflow with frequent rain or showers.

Met Éireann said six of the 10 warmest Septembers on record have occurred since 2001. None of the 10 coolest has occurred during that period.

Its climatologist, Paul Moore, said Ireland “has already seen its third-warmest spring and hottest summer on record this year”.

He said last month has now become the second-warmest September in Ireland since records began in 1900, slightly behind 2021.

That it was also quite wet and cloudy during the month showed the continued background warming, due to human-caused climate change, Moore said. This was “the overriding factor behind this continued warming trend”.

September was also wetter than average, with recordings of 116.8mm of rainfall. This was 117 per cent of the 1991-to-2020 average.

Provisionally ranked the 38th wettest September on record, it was wetter than last August but drier than September 2025.

The forecaster’s weather statement for last month detailed several of the sunniest days – September 8th, 15th and 23rd – which it said followed cold fronts when slightly cooler polar maritime air masses moved over the island.

Several of the warmest days – September 2nd, 12th, 14th and 21st – saw temperatures reach the mid-20s in places and followed warm fronts when tropical maritime air masses moved over the country from the south or southwest.