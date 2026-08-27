DCU solar-powered ‘bullet’ racing car makes Irish engineering history

After a four-year effort, a team of students at Dublin City University (DCU) has “made history” building Ireland’s first-ever solar-powered racing car.

More than 40 students studying a range of subjects, including mechanical, electrical and software engineering, contributed to the project.

A high-speed test drive of the “ultra-efficient” single-seater car was carried out in Mondello Park in Co Kildare on Thursday in advance of a 24-hour endurance race for solar-powered vehicles in Belgium next month.

The six-metre vehicle is equipped with custom solar panels and comprises lightweight composite materials. It relies entirely on solar energy and battery storage to run.

According to the DCU Solar Racing team, the “bullet” model is designed for maximum power conversion.

The six-metre vehicle is equipped with custom solar panels and comprises lightweight composite materials. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“It’s been incredible to see the work done over the past four years and to see all the effort pay off,” said Rian Gill, team principal and lead engineer.

He said “timeless hours” had resulted in a “pinnacle of Irish engineering”.

Jennifer Bruton, executive dean of DCU’s faculty of engineering and computing, said the project showcased the “practical, future-focused, boundary-pushing talent” of the students.

According to the DCU Solar Racing team, the “bullet” model is designed for maximum power conversion. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“Beyond competing in international motorsport, these students are proving that sustainable transport solutions are achievable today through dedication, teamwork, multidisciplinary hands-on application and vision.”

The student team will represent Ireland at the iLumen European Solar Challenge in Belgium from September 19th, in which they will compete against other international university engineering teams.

It will mark Ireland’s first entry in the event, the world’s only 24-hour endurance race for solar-powered vehicles.

The challenge tests vehicles on speed, energy management and battery efficiency.