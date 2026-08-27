US

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America

Move comes after trade talks between US and Canada collapsed last week

US president Donald Trump, alongside secretary of the interior Doug Burgum, displays an executive order he signed that aims to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, on Thursday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
US president Donald Trump, alongside secretary of the interior Doug Burgum, displays an executive order he signed that aims to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, on Thursday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 18:541 MIN READ

US president Donald Trump signed an executive order on ​Thursday to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, a change he said ​would take effect immediately.

A White ⁠House aide said the order ‌directs ‌the ​department of the interior and secretary Doug Burgum ⁠to make ​the change.

One of ​the five Great Lakes ‌of North America, ​Lake Ontario borders both the Canadian ⁠province of ⁠Ontario ​and the US state of New York.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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