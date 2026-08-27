Live Champions League draw: League phase pairings to be drawn in Monaco

Draw to take place at 5pm Irish time

Uefa are simply incapable of conducting a straightforward draw, so class is in session.

Today’s league-phase draw will see the 36 teams split into four pots of nine based on their club coefficient rankings at the start of the year. The top nine ranked seeds will be in Pot 1 (with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain ranked first), 10-18 in Pot 2, etc.

The draw will be a mix of manual and digital. Stick with me here. A ball will manually be picked from Pot 1. When the club is revealed, automated software will randomly draw eight opponents; two teams from each of the four pots. The automated system will also determine whether these fixtures will be played at home or away.

The automated system takes into account that a team cannot play a side from their own association (ie Premier League teams, which come under the English FA, cannot play each other), and a team can play a maximum of two teams from the same association (ie an English team can only play two Spanish teams).

CONFIRMED: #UCLdraw pots for the league phase 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpMjiap6RF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2026

This procedure will be repeated for all the teams in Pot 1.

With all the teams from Pot 1 assigned, the draw will move on to Pot 2. The teams will be drawn from Pot 2, already knowing their Pot 1 opponents, so one manually drawn from the bowl, the automated system will assign their remaining six opponents (two teams each from Pots 2, 3 and 4). Again, the system will also determine whether the games will be played at home or away.

The draw continues to Pot 3, when only teams from Pots 3 and 4 will need to be assigned, and then Pot 4, when the remaining teams in that bowl will learn their fate.

I’d suggest not getting too hung up on understanding the process. Just follow along and we’ll let you know how it all turns out.

Five Premier League teams involved in this evening’s draw: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Of course, there’s also Irish interest further afield, Real Betis suddenly enjoying an uptick in Irish support, so we’ll keep an eye on where they end up.

The league phase begins on September 8th and is due to wrap up on January 27th.

Kick-off times and venues for the fixtures will be communicated “no later than Saturday”, according to Uefa.

Here are all the league-phase dates:

Matchday 1: September 8th-10th, 2026

Matchday 2: October 13th/14th, 2026

Matchday 3: October 20th/21st, 2026

Matchday 4: November 3rd/4th, 2026

Matchday 5: November 24th/25th, 2026

Matchday 6: December 8th/9th, 2026

Matchday 7: January 19th/20th, 2027

Matchday 8: January 27th, 2027

Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the league phase draw for the 2026/27 Uefa Champions League.

Thirty-six teams are in the bowls to make 144 league-phase fixtures which will be played across eight rounds from early September to late January.

We’ll have live updates from the draw, taking place in Monaco from 5pm Irish time.

The clubs in the draw are:

AEK Athens (Greece), Arsenal (England), Aston Villa (England), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Bodo/Glimt (Norway), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium), Como (Italy), Fenerbahçe (Turkey), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Galatasaray (Turkey), Inter Milan (Italy), LASK (Austria), Leipzig (Germany), Lens (France), Lille (France), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Napoli (Italy), Paris (France), Porto (Portugal), PSV (Netherlands), Real Betis (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Roma (Italy), Sabah (Azerbaijan), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Slavia Praha (Czech Republic), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Sporting CP (Portugal), Stuttgart (Germany), Viking (Norway), Villarreal (Spain).