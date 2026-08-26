Are you struggling to find student accommodation for the new college year?

Students will face even greater difficulties in finding accommodation this year because of recent changes in the private rental sector, it has been claimed.

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) has said amendments to rental laws which came into force in March have seen the pool of rental properties available to students decline further.

This will likely increase the pressure on students in the annual search for accommodation, while Gardaí have also warned students to beware of accommodation scams as they begin their third-level year.

We’d like to hear what you think. Are you a student currently searching for accommodation? Or are you a parent who has a son or daughter doing so?

According to the Government’s National Student Accommodation Strategy, Ireland has a deficit of approximately 15,000 student beds and an estimated 42,000 additional beds will be required by 2035.

Are you struggling to find somewhere to live near your college? Or have you been priced out of on-campus accommodation?

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