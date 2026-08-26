Education

Are you struggling to find student accommodation for the new college year?

Third-level students have been warned of tightening accommodation options as CAO offers come in

Student accommodation callout
Illustration: Paul Scott
Wed Aug 26 2026 - 11:391 MIN READ

Students will face even greater difficulties in finding accommodation this year because of recent changes in the private rental sector, it has been claimed.

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) has said amendments to rental laws which came into force in March have seen the pool of rental properties available to students decline further.

This will likely increase the pressure on students in the annual search for accommodation, while Gardaí have also warned students to beware of accommodation scams as they begin their third-level year.

We’d like to hear what you think. Are you a student currently searching for accommodation? Or are you a parent who has a son or daughter doing so?

READ MORE

Irish couple found dead at rented villa in Spain

Fall in Leaving Cert grades will not lead to points drop

Dolly Parton’s last act was to briefly silence America’s toxic political discourse

‘It invalidated me as their mother’: Irish woman told to return daughter’s passport

According to the Government’s National Student Accommodation Strategy, Ireland has a deficit of approximately 15,000 student beds and an estimated 42,000 additional beds will be required by 2035.

Are you struggling to find somewhere to live near your college? Or have you been priced out of on-campus accommodation?

You can share your story with us using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education