Woman (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in west Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision, which took place between the Snugborough Road and Cappagh Road roundabouts. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A woman in her 20s has died in a single-vehicle crash in west Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, shortly before 12.30am.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the crash, which took place between the Snugborough Road and Cappagh Road roundabouts.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The scene is being preserved for examination by Garda technical specialists. The road remains closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.