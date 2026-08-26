‘I feel guilt and rage about living in Australia while my family is in Ireland’

Question

My problem is the amount of guilt and occasional rage I feel about living in Australia while my family is in Ireland.

Most of my money and my holidays have been spent in going home for Christmas, summer holidays and now weddings. I had always wanted to travel the world, and Asia in particular, but if I even hint at a big trip, the guilt is laid on thick, and I just don’t know how to avoid it. Even if my family do visit me in Australia, I have to take holidays to ferry them to all the places they want to see, so I don’t even benefit from saving holiday leave.

My mother, in particular, acts the martyr, saying I don’t think about her and to go off and enjoy myself, while also saying how she has been left having put in the hard work of child-rearing. She, herself, worked in New York, having a ball for years before coming back home and settling down, so I feel it is really unfair.

If I try to talk to her about it, she says that I am having the time of my life and have nothing to complain about. I came here with a big gang of friends about eight years ago and we honestly did have a great time, but now, everyone is going home to get married and settle down and not only am I going to lots of weddings but I am also under pressure to make a decision about where I want to live – for life.

I do not feel in any way ready to quit my life down under and what I want is to have a bit more carefree time before feeling I have to live up to my parents’ expectations. They are now talking about leaving me their house as my sister is married with children in the states – this freaks me out even more as I worry that I’ll get trapped into elderly care as well.

But the guilt works and I’m struggling with being happy, even though I am still here.

Answer

Growing in maturity means that we take responsibility for our own feelings and have some resistance to the idea that other people are making us feel something. For you, this means that you have a close look at your idea that your family, and your mother in particular, are creating guilt in you.

Guilt is an emotion that is supposed to get us to have a look at some behaviour or action and judge whether we need to atone or change our response as a result of this reflection. Often, of course, we don’t reflect and just go on feeling bad and this can turn into rage, resentment or stagnation. What is this guilt feeling trying to get you to have a look at? Is it something to do with feeling that your desire for freedom and adventure is in opposition to your responsibilities as an adult child?

Perhaps both these urges need to be teased out and respected so that having one does not negate the other. You say your mother had a carefree life in New York, but she continues to “guilt” you because it seems to have some positive effect: you do go home and you have them visit you. In other words, you respond to guilt and she gets some of what she wants, ie to see more of you, but she also gets a dose of resentment and bitterness. Surely, this could be better handled?

Would it not be nice to have some fun time at home when you visit?

This will entail having a more adult relationship with your parents, where you communicate your plan for including them in your life while also honouring your desire for travel and adventure. If they can see that you are committed to staying in contact, planning visits and speaking to them regularly about your life plans, they will be able to back off the guilt-inducing behaviour. In fact, this behaviour might be their way of expressing their sense of loss of having you live so far away, and you can help them find a more suitable way of expressing love with them. This is no small task, as it means talking honestly and with some vulnerability with your parents, but surely the possibility of a more mature relationship is worth the risk.

The ball is in your court to start these conversations (even online conversations can be very effective) and the reward for you is that you will not be eaten up by guilt and resentment and instead learn how to take responsibility for your own actions, while not taking on blame for others’ responses.

If this is the outcome of your current feeling of unease, then it will be worth the suffering as you really will get a sense of inner freedom to match the outer freedom you are so longing for.