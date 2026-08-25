Heavy rain and thunder threaten to make appearance on Wednesday

Wednesday is likely to bring some heavy rain and even thunderstorms. Photograph: Getty Images

With summer coming to a close, Met Éireann has warned of unsettled conditions on Wednesday, possibly even bringing heavy rain and thunder.

Dublin will be mostly cloudy, with rain becoming light and patchy in the morning.

In the afternoon and early evening, scattered showers will fall, though sunny spells will develop later on in the day. Highest temperatures will reach 18 to 21 degrees.

On Wednesday night, there will be showers or longer spells of rain early in the night, with a continued chance of thunderstorms before clear spells develop. Rain will move into southern areas towards morning. It will be mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.

Across the rest of Leinster, conditions will remain similar; however, in the afternoon and early evening, some showers will be heavy, with possible isolated thunderstorms.

The national forecaster said Ulster will have a similar start with cloudy conditions and rain becoming light and patchy.

There will be some scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening, with some turning heavy. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees.

Connacht will also experience cloudy conditions and some patchy rain in the morning followed by scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening. Some of the showers will turn heavy, with isolated thunderstorms also possible, and with highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann said Munster will have the same weather conditions; however, it will experience the highest temperatures on Wednesday across the country, with highs of 20 to climbing to as much as 23 degrees.

Nationally, Thursday will have a dry start in many areas.

Throughout the day, rain in the south and southeast will extend northwestward to most areas, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms and surface flooding possible, and highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

On Thursday night, showers will become more isolated and patches of mist or fog may form.

Friday will bring bright or sunny spells, scattered showers, and temperatures of about 17 to 21 degrees, though warmest in the southeast.

Rain will develop in the west and spread eastward overnight.