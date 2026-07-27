Public asked to avoid Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford due to overnight gorse fire

No buildings are currently at risk and no injuries have been reported in relation to the gorse fire in the Comeragh Mountains, the council spokesman said.

Fire crews are attending a gorse fire in the Comeragh Mountains, Co Waterford.

A spokesman for Waterford County Council said the fire, in the Mahon falls area, was reported at about 3pm on Sunday and fire crews from Kilmacthomas, Portlaw and Dungarvan attended.

Efforts to tackle the fire continue on Monday.

So far, a large area has been burned but firefighters have prevented the blaze from spreading into nearby forestry.

No buildings are currently at risk and no injuries have been reported, the council spokesman said.

A fire danger notice remains in place.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to ensure that fire service operations are not obstructed.

The public are also urged to “exercise particular caution in all outdoor amenity areas and to avoid any activity that could result in a fire being started”.

They are also asked not to light campfires, fire pits and barbecues in these areas and to take “particular care” when disposing of cigarettes or other smoking or combustible materials, the spokesman said.