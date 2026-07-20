Barbecues, batteries and bad habits: Domestic fire risks to be aware of over summer

High temperatures and dry conditions have contributed to a number of wildfires in recent days. But the risk of fire is not confined to outdoors.

Safety experts have warned that some of our bad habits – such as charging phones overnight or leaving cookers unattended – are particularly risky during the extended period of warm weather.

Ray Hamill, assistant fire adviser with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said while specific devices were not on his seasonal risk radar, the public’s changing habits during warm weather could bring new challenges to household safety.

Even though it may be tempting to let as much air into the house as possible, Hamill said, doors should be kept closed at night to prevent potential smoke passing through in the event of a fire.

He said people coming in from the beach or parents putting their kids to bed later than usual may be tired after a long day out in the sun, but it was important not to “dump everything at your door” or clutter escape routes.

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“You can’t just switch off because of the warm weather,” Hamill said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said vanity mirrors and crystals should be kept away from direct sunlight, particularly near windows, as the sun’s rays can be concentrated on to nearby materials and potentially cause them to ignite.

Residents should also keep pressurised cans, such as deodorant sprays and hairsprays, away from direct sunlight and sources of heat.

As the sun moved across the sky during the day, an item that appeared safe in one position might later create a fire risk, the fire service said.

Dublin City Council said it was important for households never to use a barbecue indoors, on wooden decking or on a balcony or on grassland in the case of a disposable barbecue.

In recent days, retailers were requested voluntarily to suspend the sale of disposable barbecues until the hottest weather had passed. The product was linked to the recent fire in Co Kerry on Tuesday.

Temporary outdoor electrics also present a substantial fire risk, so households are advised to use outdoor-rated cables and to keep connections away from damp ground.

Mark Doyle, a senior executive fire prevention officer for Dublin Fire Brigade, said many appliances in the home can become a fire hazard year-round if not used safely.

Aftermath of a household fire caused by a washing machine. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Doyle said lithium-ion batteries could present greater fire risks to Irish homes if not used safely. These could be found across “so many items”, including e-scooters, e-bikes, portable power banks, mobile phones and laptops.

Charging these batteries past their full charge can lead to overheating and significant fire risks if left charging overnight, Doyle said. The council said devices with the batteries should be stored in cool places.

Doyle said the public should also take precaution with hair straighteners and different types of lights that can overhead. People should never overload sockets.

Hamill said overloading sockets with fans and cooling devices might be tempting during the hot spell, but it was never advised.

A city council spokesman said it was important to use only original and approved chargers, rather than cheaper replicas, to charge devices containing lithium-ion batteries.

Insurance Ireland said devices with the batteries should not be left charging on sofas, beds or other soft furnishings.

A spokeswoman said households should also regularly clean tumble dryer filters and avoid leaving cooking appliances unattended.

Electrical equipment was the cause of 209 fires attended by fire brigades in 2024 in Ireland. The figure excludes Dublin as the city council does not record causes of fires.

Cooking and heating appliances were the cause of 193 fires that year.