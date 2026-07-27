Former presidents, current prime ministers and Britpop kings celebrate Mayo’s All-Ireland triumph

The statue of St Patrick on Croagh Patrick flies a Mayo GAA flag on Sunday as the county's senior football team achieved a historic victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Former presidents, current prime ministers and the kings of Britpop have been among those hailing Mayo’s triumph in the All-Ireland football final after 75 years of hurt.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, the Oasis brothers with deep roots in the county, kept their respective tributes short and sweet.

Noel was quick to take to Instagram to post simply: “FINALLY! UP MAYO.”

He wasn’t as quick as his younger brother mind you, who got in first with his congratulations to the county, adding “lick it up to Ras. Very proud” to his post.

FINALLY!! UP MAYO!! — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) July 26, 2026

The internet tells us that “lick it up to Ras” is a phrase borrowed from Jamaica and means “to nail something brilliantly” among things that make absolutely no sense in this context.

The Gallagher brothers spent much of the childhood travelling over and back from Manchester to Charlestown, where their mother Peggy was born and their grandmother Margaret still lived at the time.

Former US president Joe Biden’s post hailing the victory was less succinct than anything that came out of the Oasis brothers.

“For the first time in 75 years, the Sam Maguire Cup comes home to Ireland,” his Instagram account said in the hours after the final whistle blew.

For the first time in 75 years, the Sam Mcguire Cup comes home to Mayo, Ireland.



I said it three years ago when I was in Ballina: Mayo for Sam!



And I meant it.



I said it because I know what it means not just the county of Mayo but to my own family’s story.



Today, the… pic.twitter.com/keRp8ddQ39 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2026

“I said it three years ago when I was in Ballina: Mayo for Sam. And I meant it.”

Biden said that he has expressed that hope not just because of what it would mean for the county, but because of what it would mean for his own family’s story.

“Today the dream is becoming a reality. Congratulations to my friends in Mayo. You earned this victory. Enjoy every minute. Sam is coming home.”

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney added his voice to the celebrations and was among those who alluded to the fabled Mayo curse.

Carney visited Mayo in June to visit Westport, the homeplace of his paternal grandparents as part of a two-day visit to Ireland.

“A proud son of County Mayo tonight. After 75 years, the curse is broken and the Sam Maguire Cup is coming home,” he said on X as he reposted a clip from the Sunday Game showing the precise moment when the dream of generations finally came true.

The clip was watched more than eight million times by Monday morning.

The story of Mayo’s triumph spread fast and far with many news outlets from all over the world sharing the story of the county’s win and the funeral of 1951, the hexing priest and mythical curse that finally ended on the final Sunday of July 2026.

A proud son of County Mayo tonight.



After 75 years, the curse is broken and the Sam Maguire Cup is coming home. https://t.co/eBRpxKcAxa — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 27, 2026

Hon Mayo 🟢🔴



Congratulations to @MayoGAA on winning today's All-Ireland Senior Football Championships pic.twitter.com/YT0T671nrh — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 26, 2026

0 days — How many days since Mayo last won Sam? (@howlongmayo) July 26, 2026