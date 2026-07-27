Courts

Boy awarded €46,000 for injuries sustained in fall after visiting father at Wheatfield Prison

Three-year-old hurt his nose and forehead when he tripped on concrete shore lip in west Dublin jail

A settlement offer was made to the boy on behalf of the governor of Wheatfield Prison, the Minister for Justice, the Irish Prison Service and the Attorney General. Photograph: Alan Betson
A settlement offer was made to the boy on behalf of the governor of Wheatfield Prison, the Minister for Justice, the Irish Prison Service and the Attorney General. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ray Managh
Mon Jul 27 2026 - 13:002 MIN READ

A boy who tripped and injured his nose and forehead after visiting his father in Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison has settled his case for more than €46,000.

Barrister Mark Curran told the Circuit Court president, Judge Keenan Johnson, that the child, who was three years old at the time of the incident and is now five, tripped on the protruding lip of a concrete shore within the prison grounds while leaving.

Curran said the child struck his forehead and nose against the ground with force after he tripped, and the child was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance to be treated for his wounds.

The judge was told that, before the incident, the boy suffered from occasional nose bleeds, but these had occurred at an average of twice a week after his fall.

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Curran, who appeared for the boy with Tanya Noonan of Wayne Kenny Solicitors, said Donald McShane - an ear, nose and throat surgeon - was of the opinion that with conservative treatment, either with nasal ointment or nasal cautery, the boy’s injury could be successfully managed.

He said McShane’s view was that recurrent nose bleeds were common in children.

Curran said a settlement offer was made on behalf of the governor of Wheatfield Prison, the Minister for Justice, the Irish Prison Service and the Attorney General.

He said the Injuries Board had assessed the boy’s damages at €35,000 for his nose injury and a further €10,000 for a cut and scar injury to his forehead, together with a further €1,533 for special damages and expenses, bringing the total to €46,533. The boy had sued through his mother.

The family live in Dublin’s Chapelizod area and the boy’s mother had expressed satisfaction with the offer, which will be paid into court and retained until the boy turns 18, the court heard.

The judge said he had no hesitation in approving what he described as an excellent settlement for the boy.

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