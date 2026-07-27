Judge ‘disappointed’ at lack of engagement from IS supporter who stabbed garda

Abdullah Khan (24), whose address cannot be published because of a court order, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday.

A judge has said it is “disappointing” that an Islamic State supporter who stabbed a garda in Dublin will not engage in risk and psychological assessments.

A sentencing date of October 12th has been set for Abdullah Khan, who pleaded guilty to stabbing a garda on Capel Street and setting fire to a pub owned by Conor McGregor in Drimnagh.

Khan (24), whose address cannot be published because of a court order, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday.

Sentencing has been repeatedly pushed back because of delays due to a lack of co-operation from Khan.

On Monday, three judges were told Khan had said that morning he was “not willing to engage” with a risk assessment.

Judge Karen O’Connor said she was “somewhat disappointed” as they had made it “very clear how important” the risk assessment would be to the court and his sentencing.

She said they had hoped for progress and engagement “that would assist this court in relation to how we structure sentence with regard to Mr Khan. So it is disappointing to say the least.”

Khan’s defence team also told the court he was “not willing to engage” in a psychological assessment.

O’Connor said that in circumstances where “we provided time and made it clear” how the court would regard a risk assessment, and also provided time and put mechanisms in place to compile a psychological report to help the court to structure the sentence, she said it had become “apparent” Khan was “not willing to engage”.

As a result, she said a final sentence would be handed down on October 12th. She remanded Khan in custody until that date.

Khan pleaded guilty to stabbing Garda Gary Lynch on Capel Street in Dublin city on July 29th last year. He also admitted to carrying out an arson attack on the Black Forge Inn, a bar owned by McGregor, on July 25th.

Gardaí said Khan shouted “Allahu akbar” before the stabbing and expressed support for the terrorist group calling itself Islamic State (IS) during subsequent interviews.

Khan’s defence barrister previously told the court he had been in a “mental health crisis”.

The court heard he had indicated during Garda interviews that he was not a very stable person, had battled with mental health issues, and had been homeless for a period.

He spoke about how he did not trust doctors or psychologists, and the court heard he had resisted attempts by his family to get him to seek professional help.

Khan, who was born in Ireland and is the youngest of six siblings, had spent some time studying abroad in Pakistan but found it difficult and returned to Ireland, the court also heard. – PA