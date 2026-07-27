James Lowe signs for Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath

Former Ireland international James Lowe has signed for Japanese League One side Suntory Sungoliath. The 34-year-old could not agree a new contract with Leinster after a protracted process and instead accepted a deal from the Tokyo club.

Lowe made 103 appearances for Leinster, scoring 71 tries to break the record previously held by Shane Horgan. The winger also scored 17 tries in 45 appearances for Ireland and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia last year.

Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath confirmed the signing on Monday.

“To everyone in the Suntory Sungoliath family, my family and I are incredibly excited to begin this new chapter in our lives in Japan,” Lowe said in comment shared by the club.

“I have some very special memories from playing there. I have always admired the passion for rugby, the respect shown both on and off the field, and the pride people take in representing their team.

“I am looking forward to learning more about Japan and its culture. It is a huge honour to join such a prestigious club. I will do everything I can to earn the trust of my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I want to bring energy, physicality and an attacking mindset to the team. I can’t wait to get stuck in. I can’t wait to meet you all,” he added.