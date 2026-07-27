Revolut to give Irish users access to private market investment funds

Private markets have long been the missing asset class in the average investor’s portfolio, not for lack of interest, but for lack of access,” said Rolandas Juteika, head of wealth and trading at Revolut.

Irish users of Revolut will now be able to invest in private market assets through the fintech’s banking app as the company continues to broaden its retail investment platform.

Partnering with fund managers, including Apollo and Hamilton Lane, the London-headquartered bank said the new suite of products will allow its customers to put their money into “sophisticated, diversified and resilient” investments as they build out their portfolios.

At the moment, Revolut customers can invest in public markets – including stocks, money markets, commodities and exchange-traded funds – through its app.

Beginning today on a phased basis, users will now have access to private market assets, such as private equity, private credit and private infrastructure, through a selection of funds provided by its fund manager partners.

The investment vehicles are structured under the EU’s European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIFs) framework. Unlike public markets, it means the funds in question are illiquid, and that redemptions are not guaranteed, although there are periodic windows in which investors may redeem their investment returns.

Redemptions may also be gated or suspended, meaning the funds on offer are more suited to long-term investors “with a multiyear horizon”, Revolut said. Investors should be prepared to hold their investment for the long term, it said in a statement.

The nature of these investments also means they would not be suitable for those with a low tolerance for risk.

“Private markets have long been the missing asset class in the average investor’s portfolio, not for lack of interest, but for lack of access,” said Rolandas Juteika, head of wealth and trading at Revolut. “By partnering with giants like Apollo, Ares, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group, we are completely changing that dynamic.”

Some funds will be available from today in Ireland and 20 other EU member states where Revolut is rolling out the products. However, the availability of specific funds will vary based on location and local regulatory requirements, it said.

Private markets have struggled in 2026 against a backdrop of geopolitical upheaval and soaring inflation expectations.

Software companies, a long-time favourite for private equity firms looking to back mergers and acquisitions, have also retreated this year as investors reassess the sector’s value in light of the artificial intelligence boom.

Private credit has been another sore spot. The sector, which Morgan Stanley said earlier this year had increased in size from about $2 trillion to $3 trillion (€1.75 trillion-€2.6 trillion) at the end of last year, was hit by a wave of redemption requests in the US in the first half of 2026.

Shares in private equity giants Apollo and Ares are down by around 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively so far this year.