Slievenamon fires: ‘You don’t think you will be putting family photos and passports in a bag’

Flames rise from the wildfires on Slievenamon, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Slievenamon holds a special place in the consciousness of Tipperary people. The 721-metre mountain is chiselled into the landscape just outside Clonmel and lends its name to the Tipperary anthem chimed widely around the county.

But events of the past week will haunt many who live in the valley of Slievenamon for years to come. The first signs of the wildfire appeared shortly after 8.45am on Monday morning when smoke was seen rising just outside Clonmel.

What has followed since has been seismic for the local community.

A change in wind direction on Wednesday has seen the fire spread to the nearby Coillte forest, leaving a plume of smoke that can be seen as far away as Cashel, Dualla, Ballingarry and Mullinahone to name just a few places.

A multi-agency response involving Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service, Tipperary County Council, Coillte and the Air Corps has been supplemented by local farmers to control the fire. The services have been based primarily at three community centres – Killurney, Kilcash and Killusty – while local farmers and emergency services have been drawing water from the river Anner at the nearby Thorny Bridge.

But such was the ferocity of the fire and the dryness of the gorse and vegetation, the blaze was able to jump the fire breaks.

RTÉ broadcaster Roz Purcell, who is from the area, urged people not to travel to the area to look at the fires.

“If you were thinking of coming to the area to have a look at the fires, don’t,” she said. “There was a huge amount of people there last night and, obviously, the roads need to be clear for emergency services. So don’t come up. Stay away.”

The message was echoed by her sister Rebecca Purcell who said it is a very anxious time for local residents. “There is a lot of smoke and a lot of burnt forest and embers smoking,” she said. “We just hope the wind does not stoke up those embers again.”

A plume of smoke rises from the wildfires on Slievenamon, Co Tipperary

She said there are houses very close to the tree line. “There are a number of forestry maintenance roads, and the fire did cross two of those fire roads on Wednesday,” she said.

“Local farmers did incredible work stopping the fire crossing the last fire road. Livestock has been moved away from the mountain as people offer fields and transport to keep livestock safe from the fires.”

She added that a lot of the vegetation has been destroyed, including “a lot of the newer trees”.

“People initially are shocked as you only think you will see these things on TV and you don’t think you will be putting family photos and passports in a bag,” she said. “But then it is action and you just rely on your community.”

Local resident and Fine Gael TD for Tipperary South Michael Murphy said: “Keep windows and doors closed as there is so much smoke in the wider area. Avoid the Thorny Bridge if possible as aerial crews are drawing water from the area.”

The message was similar from Susan Pàirceir of the Clonmel Community Help and Support Facebook page, which has more than 22,000 members.

[ Tipperary fire crews preparing to ‘go back up and tackle’ blaze on SlievenamonOpens in new window ]

She said she saw seven cars parked at the Thorny Bridge, inadvertently blocking the fire operation. “Our farmers and neighbours are taking water from the Anner bridge so people need to stop blocking and congesting the roads,” she said.

Coillte spokesman Pat Neville said: “I would appeal to people to stay away. The roads are narrow up there and steep terrain. Also we ask people not to fly any drones in the area as helicopters will again be active in helping to contain the blaze.”

Tipperary County Council said conditions stabilised overnight following extensive firefighting operations involving ground crews and helicopter support from the Air Corps and Coillte.

“While conditions have improved, operational personnel anticipate some renewed fire activity as temperatures increase during the day and aerial firefighting operations have recommenced,” it said.

“The focus remains on containing the fire, preventing further spread and extinguishing active hotspots.”

The council again stated there is “no immediate threat to life” but cautioned members of the public to “rely on official sources only for updates in relation to the incident”.