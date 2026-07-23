Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells today but some rain on Saturday

The outlook across the country is for mostly dry and settled conditions continuing through to the end of the working week. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Sunny spells are forecast to develop more widely throughout the country as the day progresses on Thursday, despite a cloudy start, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 21 to 23 degrees are forecast in a light, occasionally moderate, northerly breeze.

The outlook across the country is for mostly dry and settled conditions continuing through to the end of the working week.

Thursday night will be dry for most with variable cloud and clear spells and lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Friday is forecast to see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with patchy light rain or drizzle in places, becoming mainly dry with sunny spells by the afternoon.

The sunshine will turn hazier towards evening, as cloud begins to thicken from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees are forecast.

The forecast for continued sunshine comes as a national hosepipe ban is to come into effect from Friday for the whole of the State.

All 26 counties will be affected by the ban. A water-conservation order introduced last week is currently only in operation in the Greater Dublin Area, parts of Kildare, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and south Tipperary.

The hosepipe ban comes into force from a minute past midnight on Friday and will last until August 26th.

The ban is coming into effect despite Met Éireann forecasting much-needed rain over the coming days and into the weekend.

Uisce Éireann said any rain that does fall will not compensate for the long periods of drought or near-drought that have been experienced across the country in recent weeks.

Uisce Éireann said initial analysis shows that customers are “responding very positively” to the request to use water only for essential purposes, with demand reducing in areas where the water conservation order was introduced last week.

The water conservation order prohibits using a hosepipe to water gardens, wash cars or private leisure boats, fill or maintain ponds or fountains – except where there are fish – and fill or maintain domestic swimming pools and paddling pools.

A gradual transition to more changeable conditions will take place this weekend with some rain at times, Met Éireann said.

Saturday’s weather is due to be cloudy and breezy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be some hill and coastal mist patches too and highest temperatures will range from 16 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and breezy with patchy light rain and drizzle, along with some hill and coastal mist. A few brighter breaks are possible in the east and south towards evening, Met Éireann said.

Changeable conditions look set to persist into early next week with rain or showers at times, the forecaster said, adding that it will be wettest in the northwest and driest and brightest in the southeast.