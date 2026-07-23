Firefighters battle Slievenamon wildfire on fourth day of blaze

Firefighters have resumed the battle against a wildfire on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary that has entered its fourth day.

The fire, which began on Monday morning, extended into an adjoining Coillte forest area on Tuesday and spread significantly on Wednesday night, despite the efforts of ground crews supported by a helicopter.

Coillte communications manager Pat Neville asked people not to fly drones or visit the affected area of the mountain.

Roads in the area are narrow so access is vital for fire crews, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re asking people to stay away from the area to keep the roads free to allow access for the emergency services and firefighting crews to access the site,” he said.

“Unfortunately it’s a very large wildfire and it’s visible from a large area away. It is quite a spectacle but we would really ask and urge the public not to approach the area at all.”

Neville said firefighting operations on Slievenamon would continue throughout the day.

“The protection of the public safety and property remains the primary consideration for everyone involved in the response, and Tipperary fire service are continually assessing the risks to nearby properties and communities, and they’ll deploy resources accordingly.”

A status orange high forest-fire risk warning has been issued nationally by the Department of Agriculture until 12pm on Friday.

Tipperary County Council said on Wednesday afternoon that fire service personnel are engaging with “a limited number” of residents and property owners as “a precautionary measure”.

However, it said there is “no immediate threat to life” at present, and householders would receive appropriate information and support.

Residents, particularly those downwind of the blaze, have been told to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke, and vulnerable groups – including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory or heart conditions – should take additional precautions to avoid exposure.

People have also been asked to avoid the River Anner at Thorney Bridge, where emergency services are drawing water for the firefighting operations.

Neville extended thanks to communities for their support for fire and emergency services, providing refreshments. He also expressed frustration that fires like this happen. The cause of the Slievenamon fire is still unknown.

“None of these fires start naturally in Ireland. So there is a status orange high-risk forest fire warning in place for the whole country. It remains in place until tomorrow. So we’re asking the public again to be really careful not to light any fires at all in the outdoors. No campfires, no barbecues. Be careful with cigarettes over the next coming days.

“We would ask the public if you see a forest fire to call the emergency services immediately on 999 and never approach a forest fire either. They spread very quickly, the smoke gets thick very quickly and it can be very dangerous.”