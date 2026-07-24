Housekeeping staff at dementia care facility set for three-day strike from Monday

The staff members involved say their jobs have come to involve a significant element of patient care. Photograph: iStock

Industrial action by housekeeping staff at the country’s largest dementia care facility is to be stepped up on Monday, with the trade union Siptu saying there has been a lack of progress in talks held with management at St Joseph’s in Shankill.

The staff involved are seeking to be regraded in a long-running dispute centred on what the union says is substantial evolution in their roles at the facility, which provides residential, respite and day care services.

About 20 staff are involved in the dispute. They say their jobs have come to involve a significant element of patient care and want that recognised in their grades and pay.

Their claim was the subject of recent talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, which broke down without agreement, and there have already been a number of one-day stoppages.

The union says it will now proceed with a 72-hour strike starting next Monday at the facility, which is part of the St John of God group.

“Our members are simply seeking recognition via a pay regrading, along with the appropriate training, to reflect the responsibilities they are already undertaking in the interests of residents,” said Siptu organiser Michelle Waller.

“These residents are incredibly vulnerable and deserve the highest quality of care possible.

“The ongoing staffing challenges within the centre cannot continue to be managed through the goodwill and commitment of our members alone. We are calling on management to come to the table and speak to us.”

In a statement on Friday, St Joseph’s said was “disappointed” the three-day strike is to proceed after it had made “a number of proposals in an effort to resolve the matter”.

“St Joseph’s Centre has been and remains focused on resolving the ongoing industrial relations matter involving household/domestic staff constructively and as quickly as possible, while continuing to safeguard the safety, dignity and wellbeing of residents, day care members and colleagues.

“St Joseph’s Centre is also disappointed that the public commentary from Siptu does not reflect the shared commitment we understood both parties had to keeping resident care, dignity, respect and confidentiality at the centre of all communications.

“St Joseph’s Centre does not accept a number of assertions made in Siptu’s statement, particularly in relation to staffing, training and care. Household staff have always received role-specific training appropriate to their duties at St Joseph’s Centre.

“Care and resident support is delivered in line with residents’ assessed needs, established procedures, care plans, appropriate training and oversight. As has been the case throughout this period, St Joseph’s Centre will continue to have contingency arrangements in place to support continuity of services, safe operations and high-quality care for residents and day care members.”