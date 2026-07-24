Nationwide hosepipe ban: What is allowed? Who is exempt?

Householders will not be able to water their gardens or wash their cars with a hosepipe. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Uisce Éireann has introduced a nationwide hosepipe ban from Friday until August 26th.

It follows a prolonged drought across Ireland, especially in the south and southeast, parts of which have received no rainfall for nearly six weeks.

Who is affected by the hosepipe ban?

It affects all households in the State. It means householders will not be able to water their gardens or wash their cars with a hosepipe. Filling up or maintaining a domestic swimming pool will also not be permitted. The use of water in hand-held containers is allowed.

Why are car washes not included?

The Water Conservation Order is for domestic users only. If water use is part of a commercial activity, it is not within the scope of the order. Uisce Éireann is asking all businesses to conserve water and avoid non-essential water use where possible, but it is entirely voluntary.

The dry weather has caused accumulation of dust and grit on cars, meaning many car washes are busier than ever.

What about data centres?

See above. As commercial operators, data centres are not covered by the hosepipe ban. They are noted for their huge consumption of electricity. The latest figures show 23 per cent of metered electricity consumption in the State last year went to data centres.

They are not, though, according to both themselves and Uisce Éireann, huge consumers of water. Uisce Éireann estimates that data centres use just 0.3 per cent of the 1.8 billion litres of drinking water produced daily.

Data centres in Ireland are designed to utilise a hybrid of air and liquid cooling, resulting in minimal to no reliance on public drinking water, Uisce Éireann states. Where used, they often recycle water drawn from public mains.

Can I fill 100 watering cans for my garden as long as I don’t use a hose?

Yes.

Can office blocks wash their windows?

Yes, but not while using a hosepipe.

Can golf courses use water for their greens?

This is one that does provoke people’s ire. Golf clubs are classed as commercial operations though they are primarily for leisure. The hosepipe ban does not extend to the watering of greens or fairways. It does, however, extend to the washing of club houses and pavilions, where a hosepipe is banned.

St Anne’s Park golf course in Dublin has posted on its Facebook page that the water it is using for its greens is not drawn from the public drinking water supply. Instead it is supplied by a dedicated non-potable well in St Anne’s Park.

How about garden centres?

Garden centres are classified as a commercial activity so they are exempted from the hosepipe ban.