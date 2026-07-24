Weekend to turn cloudy and wet as sunny spell comes to an end

Nationwide, Friday's weather will start off generally cloudy with the odd patch of light rain possible in the north and west. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The weather is expected to become more unsettled this weekend with cloudy and wet conditions, though temperatures will remain slightly above normal.

Friday will have a cloudy start in Dublin as well as across Leinster but sunny spells will develop later in the day with temperatures reaching highs of 22 to 23 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Nationwide, the weather will start off generally cloudy with the odd patch of light rain possible in the north and west. Throughout the day, sunny spells will increase, becoming hazier in the evening. Highest temperatures will vary from 17 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast.

Despite cloudy conditions, the UV index will range from moderate to high across the country with a high pollen forecast also expected on Friday.

On Friday night, cloud will spread from the northwest, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be from 12 to 15 degrees.

At the weekend, cloud and outbreaks of rain dominate the forecast.

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On Saturday, the north and west will experience more rain than other parts, according to Met Éireann. There will also be some hill and coastal mist.

Saturday is expected to be breezier than recent days with a moderate to occasionally fresh westerly wind.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 22 degrees, warmest in the east and southeast.

Similar conditions prevail on Saturday night along with some hill and coastal mist, and lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

On Sunday, it will become drier later in the day after another cloudy and showery start. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 21 degrees.

Cloud and patchy rain will continue in the north and near Atlantic coasts but it will be dry with clear spells in other areas later that night. Lowest temperatures will be from 10 to 15 degrees.

The south and east will experience sunny spells on Monday but in other parts it will be largely cloudy with rain developing in many areas, most persistent in the north and west. Highest temperatures ranging from 17 degrees in the northwest to 23 degrees in the southeast.