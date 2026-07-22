Slievenamon wildfire spreads to adjacent Coillte forest in Co Tipperary

Tipperary County Council said there is currently 'no immediate risk to life or property' and the situation is being 'continuously monitored'. Photograph: Liam Keane

A wildfire on Slievenamon mountain in Co Tipperary spread to an adjacent Coillte forest on Wednesday.

Ground crews have remained at the site of the fire which started on Monday morning and aerial support has been deployed where conditions allow.

Tipperary County Council said fire and rescue services supported by Coillte and other support agencies are “concentrating their efforts” on the forest to contain and prevent any further spread of the fire.

The council said there is currently “no immediate risk to life or property” and the situation is being “continuously monitored” by fire and rescue services.

The public has been urged by the council to stay away from the area and refrain from operating drones, which can interference with aerial firefighting.

A statement from Coillte said it is “too early” to determine the full extent of the damage caused or the “source of ignition”.

Coillte and the emergency services will remain at the scene until the fire has been fully contained.

Coillte said “continued vigilance” is required in areas with open public access and where “high-risk activities may take place”.

Coillte said “particular care” should also be taken on all peatland and that landowners are advised to “remain alert to any fire activity and to report suspicious incidents to An Garda Síochána”.

Tipperary County Council said: “The co-operation of the public is greatly appreciated and remains essential to ensuring the safety of emergency personnel and the effectiveness of firefighting operations.”

It is the second significant wildfire this week in the Munster region after a fire in Killarney National Park in Co Kerry destroyed 25 hectares of heath, oak and other sensitive habitat last Tuesday.

A status orange high forest fire risk warning has been issued nationally by the Department of Agriculture until 12pm on Friday.

Local authorities have warned that warm and dry weather conditions have significantly increased the risk of fires in areas containing dry vegetation such as grass, gorse and heather.

Stronger winds may also contribute to faster fire spread and more difficult firefighting conditions.

The public has been urged not to light fires, campfires or barbecues in parks, forests, hills or open countryside, as well as to dispose of cigarettes safely and responsibly.