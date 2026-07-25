‘I didn’t get Messi’s but I have my Cape Verde shirt’ – Crumlin’s Pico Lopes home to hero’s welcome

Pico Lopes, Shamrock Rovers captain and Cabo Verde international, returns to his first schoolboy club, Lourdes Celtic FC, for a civic welcome. Photograph: Alan Betson

“This is what sport does, it brings people and communities together,” said Shamrock Rovers captain and Cape Verde international Pico Lopes as he received a civic welcome home for his “remarkable achievements in football” by Dublin City Council on Saturday.

The event took place at Eamonn Ceannt Park at Lourdes Celtic FC in Crumlin, where Lopes got his start in football.

“I didn’t just play my football here; I learned my values, principles and morals and how to be a good person, so it’s amazing to be back here today,” he said.

Dozens of children were at the event playing football games together while they awaited Lopes’s arrival for photographs and autographs. He arrived to a thunderous cheer.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, or who you play for; you have to have dreams. That’s important, and you have to believe you’ll get there,” said Lopes.

Pico Lopes signs autographs at his official homecoming on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Did he think he’d get there at 34? “Maybe not, but that’s the message to all the boys and girls out there: to be a dreamer and be a believer. When I was a boy playing football here, I wanted to play in the World Cup. So my dream has come true.”

It was particularly amazing to get to celebrate in Crumlin where he had so many fond memories.

“I don’t see myself as any superstar or hero, but when you see how much it means to the kids here, it’s amazing, and what more could you ask for really?”

Asked whether he got Messi’s shirt in his World Cup game against Argentina, Lopes said: “I didn’t get his shirt actually, I was too upset after the game to ask anyone, but I have a Cape Verde shirt, and that’s enough for me.”

Pico Lopes with Lionel Messi after Cape Verde had been knocked out by the eventual World Cup finalists. Photograph: Inpho

He said it had been “a new normal” for him to get used to since he’s been back.

“The football side is normal, and the family side is great, but I’m having new experiences too – it’s a lot of learning for me,” he said of doing LinkedIn appearances and advertisements for the first time.

When he arrived home, he was happy to have time to spend time with his family.

“I’m looking forward to being a dad again. My wife Leah has sacrificed so much and really was amazing and held the fort while I was away. We got to have a night away together recently which was nice,” he said.

Pico Lopes arrives to a hero's welcome in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

It all still felt “surreal”, but it was “good being back in a busy football season with Rovers and being around that banter again too.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said the council was proud to welcome Lopes back to the community where his football life began.

“On behalf of the city, I’m delighted to have this event here; it’s so important to celebrate one of our own and someone like Pico Lopes,” he said.

Six-year-old Bella McAnaspie from Clondalkin was there to greet her “favourite footballer in the whole world”, wearing a Cape Verde shirt with Pico on the back.

“I’ve met him before because I go to see Rovers. I saw him in Tallaght Stadium. Then I got to watch him in the World Cup,” she said. “I watched all the games and he was very good against Messi. I just think he’s the best player for me in the world.”