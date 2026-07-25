Coming rains may spell end of hot summer streak – for now

Patchy rain and drizzle on Saturday may signal an end to the extended sunshine and dry, hot weather experienced during July.

Unsettled, overcast but still warm conditions are forecast to dominate for the coming week.

Damp conditions are expected to spread from the northwest during Saturday with some mist and hill fog. Some southeastern areas will stay dry.

It is forecast to be humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees. The southeast will be warmest. At night temperatures will be about 12 to 15 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to begin cloudy with scattered rain and drizzle. The south and southeast will see sunny spells towards evening, but it will remain dull and damp elsewhere.

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There will be fresh, breezy conditions and highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees – warmest in the southeast and coolest in the northwest.

The last week of July will bring further outbreaks of rain spreading from the west across the country, most persistently in the northwest.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east and south, in moderate west to southwest winds are forecast.

The rain will mean increased humidity on Monday night given the above-average temperatures, with downpours most persistent in Ulster and west Connacht. Further south and east there will be drier and occasionally clear spells.

Some mist and hill fog will develop. Temperatures will not fall below 15 to 18 degrees on Monday night in light to moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday is expected to remain warm and humid with outbreaks of rain most persistent across Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 or 25 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwest winds.

The forecast for Wednesday is more outbreaks of rain and drizzle with temperatures of 16 degrees in the northwest to 24 degrees in the southeast, in light to moderate west to southwest winds.