Wildfire flare-ups in Killarney sees part of N71 close again

Large fire at Killarney National Park caused by ‘human activity’, Minister says Video: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS Editor: Eoin Ronayne

The N71 Molls Gap to Muckross road through the Killarney National Park in Co Kerry has again closed as fire services respond to wildfire flare-ups.

A fire on Tuesday destroyed 25 hectares of heath, oak and other sensitive habitat. Disposable barbecues have been linked to the blaze.

Monitoring has been taking place by the fire service and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

While the N71 had reopened at 3pm on Wednesday following the wildfires the Killarney to Kenmare road was closed again from 2pm on Thursday “owing to ongoing fire prevention operations in the area around Five Mile Bridge”, Kerry County Council said.

The road will be closed until further notice, it said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and those travelling between Sneem/Kenmare and Killarney are advised to use the R569 and N22.

A water-carrying helicopter was again at the scene.

Retailers are to be urged to suspend the sale of disposable barbecues due to the recent wildfires.