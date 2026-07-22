Ireland

Man (30s) dies after being hit by van in Co Kilkenny

More than 100 people have been killed on the State’s roads so far this year

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station. Photograph: Enda O Dowd
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station. Photograph: Enda O Dowd
Jade Wilson
Wed Jul 22 2026 - 20:441 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has been killed after being hit by a van in Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on the R693 near Arigan Bridge, Cooleshal, Freshford, on Wednesday at about 9.30am.

This latest incident brings to 101 the total number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year, up from 95 at the point in 2025.

The man, who was on foot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place.

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Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who were travelling from Freshford towards Kilkenny between the hours of 9am and 9.30am and who may have camera footage have been asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times