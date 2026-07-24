Housing tax measures and restoring morale at Coimisiún Pleanála

Will PTSB shareholders back its sale to Austrian lender Bawag when they vote on the deal next week? Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

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Property-based tax measures are expected to cost close to €1.4 billion this year, official papers published by the Department of Finance show. Martin Wall and Peter Flanagan have the details.

In his analysis of the papers, Cliff Taylor says the landmines lurking in Budget 2027 are not so hard to spot.

Will Bawag’s €1.62 billion offer for PTSB receive shareholder approval when put to a vote next week? Joe Brennan looks at how the numbers are stacking up after a leading global advisory firm recommended that investors reject the offer.

In our Interview of the Week, An Coimisiún Pleanála chief Peter Mullan tells Killian Woods about reducing the caseload and restoring morale at the planning authority following a period of turmoil at its predecessor body in 2022.

A subsidiary of Vantage Data Centers behind a €1 billion development in south Dublin booked a €152 million impairment charge last year relating to delays to the construction project. Killian Woods has the details.

Irish technology solutions firm TEKenable expects to create at least 30 jobs over the coming year thanks to a new partnership programme it has launched, which is also “expected to drive 20 to 30 per cent of the company’s overall revenue growth within three years”. Stephen Conneely reports.

Who will win the war of neo-mercantilists? asks FT columnist Martin Wolf.

CRH chief executive Jim Mintern has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for June, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland. During the month, the Irish building materials and services giant, agreed to buy US peer Arcosa in a deal worth $8.5 billion (€7.4 billion).

In our Work feature, Margaret Ward looks at what top CEO pay and gender pay gap reporting tell us about Irish business.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor identifies who will gain most from the budget: the better-off. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.