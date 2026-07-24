Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE EIGHTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by Southwark Cathedral Choir- Moore: Misa Brevis, Rose: Surely thou hast tasted that the Lord is good, Mawby: Ave Verum Corpus, Preacher: The Very Revd S. A. Farrell, M.A. (Oxon.), LL.M., B.Th., F.C.L.R., Prebendary of Monmohenock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by Southwark Cathedral Choir - Responses: Rose, Dyson in D, Psalm: 119 vv 145-160, Mathias: Let the people praise thee, Pott: Toccata. EVENING PRAYERS on Monday at 17.30– sung by Amici. EVENING PRAYERS on Tuesday at 17.30 – sung by the Dublin Airport Singers. EVENING PRAYER on Wednesday at 17.30 said in the Nave. CHORAL EVENSONG on Thursday and Friday at 17.30 sung by the Choir of Holy Trinity Church, Southport. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/