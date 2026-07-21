One driver arrested six times on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in 2025, report shows

Medical Bureau of Road Safety chairman Sean Quigley said alcohol and drugs continue to play a huge role in road traffic incidents.

One driver was arrested six times last year on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the annual report for the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

The report also reveals the youngest male driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence was aged 14, while the oldest man was aged 95.

The youngest female driver arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was 16.

The report shows the highest alcohol level found in a driver’s blood last year was 450mg/100ml, which is nine times over the legal limit for fully licensed drivers of 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood for driving.

The report said 12 drivers were arrested four times last year, 28 drivers arrested three times and 237 drivers were arrested twice.

In his foreword to the report, the bureau’s director, Prof Denis Cusack, said the public safety danger around repeat and high-risk intoxicated driving offenders remains to be addressed legislatively.

Cusack noted 185 people died and 1,500 were seriously injured on the State’s roads last year.

Bureau chairman Sean Quigley said alcohol and drugs continue to play a huge role in road traffic incidents.

Cusack said cannabis, cocaine and benzodiazepines were the three most commonly detected intoxicant drugs last year, other than alcohol.

He said the mean level of cannabis and cocaine found in samples continue to be multiples of the set legal limits and continue to reflect the high levels found in drug intoxicated drivers which, like alcohol intoxication, are a major contributory factor to road traffic collisions.

“The frequent finding of combinations of drugs and drugs with alcohol remains of enormous concern,” Cusack said. “The types of drugs being used by drivers is constantly changing, reflecting the patterns of drug use more widely in society.”

The statistics show that driving while under the influence is predominantly a male problem with males accounting for 85 per cent of blood and urine samples last year, with females accounting for 15 per cent.

Of the arrested male drivers, 78 per cent were aged under 45 with the largest cohort, at 27 per cent, aged between 25 to 34.