Capri-Sun products recalled due to sugar content

Batches of Capri-Sun Orange have been recalled as they were incorrectly labelled as having no added sugar.

A number of Capri-Sun Orange multipacks on the market contain pouches incorrectly labelled as Capri-Sun Orange Zero.

The pouches contain regular Capri-Sun Orange with the normal sugar level for that product, rather than Capri-Sun Zero. The latter product is not sugar-free but has no added sugar.

“The incorrect pouch labelling may mislead consumers who need to monitor their sugar intake, including individuals with diabetes,” a statement from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said.

“Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.”

The multipacks in question contain 10 x 200ml pouches and have the following batch numbers: L104, L105 or L106. All the products have a best before date of April 2027.