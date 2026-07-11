Ireland

Capri-Sun products recalled due to sugar content

Incorrect labelling may ‘mislead’ people with diabetes, Food Safety Authority of Ireland says

Batch codes affected are: L104- APR 2027; L105-APR 2027; and L106-APR 2027. Image: FSAI
Batch codes affected are: L104- APR 2027; L105-APR 2027; and L106-APR 2027. Image: FSAI
Órla Ryan
Sat Jul 11 2026 - 12:381 MIN READ

Batches of Capri-Sun Orange have been recalled as they were incorrectly labelled as having no added sugar.

A number of Capri-Sun Orange multipacks on the market contain pouches incorrectly labelled as Capri-Sun Orange Zero.

The pouches contain regular Capri-Sun Orange with the normal sugar level for that product, rather than Capri-Sun Zero. The latter product is not sugar-free but has no added sugar.

“The incorrect pouch labelling may mislead consumers who need to monitor their sugar intake, including individuals with diabetes,” a statement from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said.

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“Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.”

The multipacks in question contain 10 x 200ml pouches and have the following batch numbers: L104, L105 or L106. All the products have a best before date of April 2027.

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