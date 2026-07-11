Linda Noskova fends off Karolina Muchova fightback to win Wimbledon title

As one of her worst nightmares on a tennis court appeared to be unfolding before her disbelieving eyes, Linda Noskova walked solemnly to her chair with both index fingers plugged into her ears. She was attempting to block out the roars of a booming Centre Court crowd, which had erupted in jubilation at her failure to convert no fewer than five match points. But the 21-year-old knew deep down that what she truly needed to block out were her own fatalistic thoughts.

Noskova’s hopes of capturing her first Wimbledon title were in freefall by that point. She had lost five consecutive games, her easy 6-2, 5-2 lead crumbling to dust as she found herself in an unwanted final set. Having betrayed all of her tension and fears to her bloodthirsty compatriot, victory seemed much further away than the scoreline suggested.

It took an immense amount of resilience and courage for Noskova, the ninth seed, to finally block out those doubts and find her game again as she recovered to end a remarkable Wimbledon final as its newest, deserving champion, defeating her compatriot Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Although Noskova embarked on the most scenic dramatic route to this title, this is far from a shock. A top junior, Noskova has long been one of the leading talents of the new generation. In this wide-open women’s field, where so many of the quality players ranked inside the top 15 or so are contenders, Noskova prepared for Wimbledon by winning the biggest title of her career at the WTA 500 event in Berlin. She was clearly in contention from the outset and throughout the tournament retained confidence in her ability to dominate all opposition with her destructive, clean ball striking and first-strike tennis.

What a fascinating mental game this sport is. Before she had to manage the debilitating stress of trying to close out her first major title, Noskova had been on the other side of the coin. She came within a point of defeat in her epic third-round match against 17th seed Sorana Cirstea, facing match point on her serve while trailing 4-5, 40-Ad in the third set and then squandered three of her own before winning 11-9 in the final set tie-break. Back then, as now, the only thing that matters in tennis is the final point.

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during her Wimbledon final against Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

The women’s singles final at Wimbledon has largely existed as a showcase of the greatness of Czech tennis in recent years, with Noskova now the third different champion from Czech Republic in four years, with Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova winning in 2023 and 2024 respectively. This all-Czech psychodrama, the first-ever grand slam singles final between two Czech players, has only further added to the fascinating lore of this unlikely tennis superpower.

The royal box was reflective of this occasion, with two doyennes from past generations of Czech tennis, Martina Navratilova, the record-holding nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, who initially represented Czechoslovakia but won each of her Wimbledon titles representing the United States, and the two-time champion Petra Kvitova, present to watch their successors battle till the death.

Nothing in the first hour of play hinted at what was to come as Noskova bulldozed a clear path to a straightforward victory. As had been the case for much of the past few weeks, she opened the match serving incredibly well, hitting her spots with such precision and certainty as she rolled through her service games. Under unrelenting pressure from the beginning, Muchova was tense and erratic as Noskova completely overpowered her.

The crowd, perhaps charmed by her incredible match point-saving comeback against Coco Gauff in the previous round and the glorious variety with which she plays, was firmly in Muchova’s corner from the beginning. They had nothing to cheer for early on as Noskova reached match point at 6-2, 5-2. However, Muchova fought desperately in the final stages, seeing off three match points in the game behind some excellent serving, and the significance of this moment quickly began to dawn on Noskova.

An utterly remarkable service game followed as Noskova double-faulted on match point and also faced seven break points. Those provoked some ridiculous serving from Noskova, including three aces and an unreturned serve, but otherwise her forehand was wobbling and her mind was vacant. Suddenly, she had been dragged back to 5-5, with five match points squandered. With errors now flowing freely from her racket, particularly her forehand, Muchova’s run of consecutive games quickly extended to five as she forced a final set. Noskova then returned to the chair trying to block out the audience’s glee.

With the prospect of her first grand slam title falling away from her, Noskova understandably sought the refuge of the bathroom between sets. She was still shaky in the opening game of the set, facing three break points, but she found her first serve and pulled herself back in.

That hold at the beginning of the third set paved the way for a recovery, allowing her to settle down and revert to the play that had allowed her to power through. Noskova rediscovered her devastating serving form from earlier in the match, she settled back on top of the baseline and she again began to dominate with her superior weight of shot and conviction. Once she found her way back to championship point, her sixth of the afternoon, this time she did not leave it to chance, firing down a 115mph unreturned serve straight down the T that afforded her a dream ending. – Guardian