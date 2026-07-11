High temperature warning in 13 counties across Ireland with temperatures to reach low 30s next week

A group of girls sun themselves on the Clontarf promenade in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

A high temperature weather warning remains in place in 13 counties until Sunday, with temperatures possibly reaching the low 30s next week.

The yellow warning has been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 7am on Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned of heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and possible forest fires.

Uisce Éireann has also called on the public to reduce hosepipe and power-hose use for as long as the hot, dry weather continues as treated drinking water use remains “exceptionally high”.

“Night-time restrictions in the Greater Dublin Area are under active consideration if water use is not reduced,” it said.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said it was co-ordinating with key stakeholders in preparation for a “prolonged period of very warm weather”.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said the hot spell will place additional pressure on people, services and local water supplies.

“I am asking the public to look out for those who may need assistance and use water responsibly, follow the advice of the HSE, Met Éireann and the emergency services. Small precautions taken now can significantly reduce the risks,” he said.

People enjoying after-work drinks outside McCafferty's at the Barge, in Dublin, on Friday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Temperatures reached 28.8 degrees at Moore Park, Co Cork, on Friday, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

Saturday will be another very warm day and most of the country will stay dry with long spells of sunshine. However, it will turn cloudier at times over Ulster and the odd shower is possible there. Highest temperatures will be between 24 to 29 degrees generally but a few degrees cooler in the northwest. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 18 degrees overnight, according to the forecaster.

Sunday will be dry with sunshine for most of the country though cloudier at times in the north. A few stray showers are possible. Highest temperatures will be between 22 to 29 degrees, coolest for eastern coasts with mostly moderate easterly winds developing.

Monday will be dry and sunny, with the sunshine turning hazy from the south later. Some heavier showers may clip southern coastal areas in the evening. Highest temperatures will be between 20 to 28 degrees generally, coolest again near eastern coasts in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tuesday will be largely dry and sunny but a few showers can’t be ruled out in the south and east, Met Éireann said, with highest temperatures of 20 to 28 degrees.

The forecaster said temperatures could reach the low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday and nights will continue to be “warm and muggy”. Some thundery showers are possible. Temperatures will likely fall back closer to average for next Friday and the weekend.

Uisce Éireann’s appeal comes following a new record for daily water use in the Greater Dublin Area, where 693 million litres was used in one day. This is eight million litres more than the last reported record in May and 50 million litres above the year-to-date average.

“The increase in water usage is being driven by a combination of garden watering, power hosing and other outdoor domestic use during this prolonged hot and dry weather,” the utility company said in a statement. “While the Greater Dublin Area, which includes counties Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, has recorded the highest water use, supplies are also under pressure in parts of Wexford and south Tipperary.”

Uisce Éireann said it was working to avoid restrictions where possible but the pattern of continued high use is increasing risk to supplies.