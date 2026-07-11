Andy Farrell: ‘How Sean Jansen attacked the game as a debutant, it’s a learning for everyone’

Andy Farrell admitted that the 36-20 scoreline in Ireland’s favour at the end of their bonus-point win over Japan in Newcastle may have flattered his side a little. Against that he maintained the mitigating circumstances of blooding four new players in a rejigged side which, by extension, also made this an invaluable exercise on the road to next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“The scoreline is the scoreline and that’s the reality, but it flattered us probably a little bit, especially with the stop-start nature of the game, with the errors and stuff like that. But I was just saying to the lads – that happens in sport, especially when you tinker a lot.

“We put them under a lot of pressure as coaches this week with all the changes, different combinations, lads not playing for a long time and all of that. So all in all, with the experience that they have got and all the learnings and the takeaways, it’s a good night at the office for us, because there’s a lot to take.”

The standout individual in a somewhat laboured collective display was assuredly Sean Jansen, the Kiwi-born, Connacht number eight who caught the eye with his very first two impacts on either side of the ball and went on to score a try in a bravura, man-of-the-match debut.

Agreeing that it was an “educational” game, Farrell said: “For example, you look at the four debutants. How Sean Jansen actually attacked the game, as a debutant, it’s a learning for everyone.

“To be able to get the man of the match and play as he did first up is a massive credit to him. So, that’s great learnings for anyone coming in.

“And then, for the set-piece to be under pressure, the scrum, for Sam and Billy to come on and to feel and cope with all that. Some good, some bad, but the learnings that they get from that is absolutely priceless.

“Even Sam and Billy in the carry sometimes – you feel the difference between the URC and international rugby. Same for Bryn [Ward]. They’ll use that and kick on. And others having the chance to wear the shirt after a while in positions that they want to play; there’s all sorts of stuff going on there that we can talk about in the future.

“It’s always a risk doing this but a calculated one that’s going to pay for us whether we won or not today. It just so happens that we got a bonus-point win and we roll on to a special week next week.”

Eddie Jones had raised the stakes on Thursday by saying he looked forward to seeing his Japanese pack “dominate” the Irish scrum, especially in the second half, which was obviously a pointed reference toward the inexperienced Bohan and Illo.

“We got told that they were going to batter us in the second-half in the scrum,” noted Farrell. “But that’s brilliant for Billy to feel that and to hear that and to go on and compete. And Sam and Tom Stewart as well – not many caps, for them to feel that experience.

Ireland's Sean Jansen celebrates with Sam Illo after the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I mean, it’s a Test match and they’re all there to be won. We’re playing for Ireland? It matters. If we don’t give them the time and the experience, then what’s it all for? They rode it out.

“You could talk about whether the scoreline flattered us or not but it’s the reality and we’ll take that and move on.”

Asked if taking Jansen off on the hour along with Jack Conan was a pointer toward the Connacht man being involved next week, perhaps as an impact replacement, Farrell revealed that he had “a stinger” in his shoulder. He also wanted to give Cormac Izuchukwu and Bryn Ward, Ireland’s fourth debutant on the night, significant game time.

As for Ciarán Frawley on his first start at outhalf, Farrell said he “some really good stuff and looked a real threat, especially early doors with ball in hand.”

He felt Frawley’s missed conversion could have affected him adversely but “he rode that pretty well”, adding: “I also thought that Harry came on and did pretty well.”

He also felt Bundee Aki brought “a bundle of energy off the bench that’s for sure, but I thought Robbie Henshaw was great tonight as well. Certainly defensively, he was back to being himself.”

Tadhg Beirne, after being appointed Ireland captain for the first time, said it was imperative to mark the four debuts with a win.

“It’s huge for the group. It’s great for young lads get their first cap but it’s also great to see the performances they put in during the week. It’s a special week for them and it was on us as a group to make sure it was a special night for them in terms of getting the win. It was a hard-fought win tonight but we managed to do that for those four boys and for Ronan.”

Beirne was not remotely surprised by Jansen’s impact.

“He’s been doing it in training. He’s fitted into what we’re trying to do unbelievably well over the last couple of weeks,” said Beirne, “He’s been doing it all year for Connacht as well. So credit to him. He just did exactly what he’s been doing for the last 12 months. I’m delighted for him to get man of the match and delighted for him to have such a good first cap.”