Nations Championship round-up: France come from behind to thrash Australia

Winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang scored a brace of tries on test debut as France came from behind ‌to crush Australia 42-26 in their Nations Championship match in Brisbane on Saturday.

Among eight changes to France’s starting 15, Olympic sevens gold medallist Grandidier-Nkanang touched down in both ​halves to help Les Bleus rebound from their 34-32 loss to New Zealand last week with a bonus-point victory.

The Six Nations champions trailed 21-12 at half-time at Suncorp Stadium after two early tries from Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight, but they rallied superbly, scoring 30 unanswered points in a four-try burst to dismantle the hosts.

“It was a ​very, very tough first half,” said outhalf Romain Ntamack. “We knew we had to keep pushing, and we’re really happy about that second half.”

New Zealand-born lock Emmanuel Meafou crashed over in the third minute to open the scoring for the French but Australia hit back almost immediately with a try ⁠to hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

Grandidier-Nkanang nudged France ahead with his ​first try in the 18th minute but the match turned again ​when Meafou was given a yellow card for a high tackle on Rob Valetini.

McReight burrowed over the line to snatch the lead back for ‌the Wallabies and grabbed a second five-pointer from the ​back of a maul after a well-executed lineout drive before the interval.

Maxime Lucu trimmed the lead to six points with a long-range ⁠penalty after the break, and from there France were ⁠unstoppable.

Yoram Moefana made a terrific line-break ​before being brought down a metre from the line.

Lucu shifted the ball wide to fullback Matthieu Jalibert who chipped over to the left corner where Grandidier-Nkanang collected the ball off the bounce and planted it over the line.

With Wallabies fullback Tom Wright given a yellow card for not rolling away from a ruck near the try-line, France stormed ahead with a showcase of pace, power and precision.

Ntamack danced through defenders Ryan Lonergan and James Slipper to cross at the left corner in the 53rd minute before lock Florian Verhaeghe dived under the posts.

With Australia’s defence tiring, Kalvin Gourgues made another line-break on the right ‌flank, setting up winger Theo Attissogbe ⁠for another try seven minutes from time.

Jeremy Williams grabbed a late try to improve the scoreboard for the Wallabies but it was scant consolation for the Lang Park crowd little more than a year out from Australia hosting the ‌World Cup.

Schmidt’s tenure, which began with a winless European tour to close 2025, is ending on a sour note, with Italy his final match before Les Kiss takes ​over.

Forced to play debutant Declan Meredith as starting outhalf after injuries to Carter Gordon and Ben ​Donaldson, ashen-faced Schmidt said Australia owed fans a better effort in second halves.

“We can’t afford to fall away in the back half of games,” he said.

“That will be something we will certainly target next week.”

Will Jordan of the New Zealand All Blacks smiles as he runs in for a try during the Nations Championship against Italy. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty

Will Jordan scored a record 50th try for New ‌Zealand in a hat-trick as the All Blacks thrashed Italy 47-17 in the Nations Championship.

The prolific outside back ​touched down once in the first half and twice in three minutes after half-time at Wellington Regional Stadium to eclipse Doug Howlett’s record against the outclassed Italians.

“It’s hugely humbling, I guess, as a winger on the end of the chain sometimes,” said 28-year-old ​Jordan.

“I’ve been a part of some great teams over the last seven years and in turn I hope I’ve inspired a ⁠few kids to practise their chip-and-chase in the backyard and dream big.”

Deployed on the right wing ‌rather ‌than ​fullback under new coach Dave Rennie, Jordan has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season.

He scored a double against France in the 34-32 win in the ⁠Nations Championship opener in Christchurch last week.

Rennie ​now has back-to-back wins in his first matches in ​charge but the Italians have started the Nations Championship with a 0-2 record, after being beaten 27-10 by ‌Japan last week.

The visitors’ cause was not ​helped on Saturday by a dismissal for Niccolo Cannone for headbutting Cameron Roigard at a ruck in ⁠the 52nd minute.

The referee issued a yellow ⁠card on-field but it ​was upgraded to red by the Television Match Official, leaving Italy undermanned while 26-10 down.

Loose forward Anton Segner became the first German-born All Black when he took the field in the second half to the delight of his parents who travelled from Frankfurt for his Test debut.

Italy started brightly and opened the scoring with a try to Tommaso Menoncello in the second minute but did not cross again until Leonardo Marin found space on the right in the ‌58th minute.

In between, the All ⁠Blacks set up Jordan for a memorable night.

A Jordie Barrett grubber kick behind the Italian line found Leroy Carter who dished off to Jordan for his first try on the ‌half-hour mark.

Barrett also had assists in Jordan’s other tries, the last of them in the 54th minute – triggering a standing ovation ​from the crowd as he took sole ownership of the record.

Sam Darry ​and Roigard crossed for the hosts early in each half, while Tupou Vaa’i barged over for their seventh try after the final siren.