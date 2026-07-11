Man dies after accident at bonfire site in Belfast

The loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown lit on Saturday ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations. A man has died after an accident at an Eleventh Night bonfire site in Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has died after an accident at an Eleventh Night bonfire site in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a bonfire in the Braniel estate in the east of the city on Friday night.

In a statement on social media, the man was named as Warren “AKA” Lyttle.

The statement from the Braniel Bonfire Committee, Braniel Loyal Flute Band and Braniel Community Group said there had been a “tragic accident” at the bonfire.

It continued: “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Warren’s family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a community, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss and ask that everyone keeps his loved ones in their prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

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The statement said following discussions with the dead man’s family, the fire would be lit as planned on Saturday night.

It said: “We respectfully ask everyone attending to join us in observing a minute’s silence in Warren’s memory before the bonfire is lit.”

A number of the traditional Eleventh Night bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland late on Friday with further pyres to be ignited on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

A large crowd attended the Corcrain bonfire on Friday night in Portadown where a fireworks display also took place.

The bonfires are lit ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12th parades across Northern Ireland on Monday.

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The parades mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, when the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.

There was widespread condemnation after a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, featured a replica of a mosque on top.

That bonfire was lit a day early on Thursday night ahead of a planned police operation to remove the effigy.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have taken part in the annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal on Saturday.

Lodges from across Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan took part in the parade.

In Royal Hillsborough in Co Down, a display of Lambeg drumming took place ahead of the village hosting one of the main Twelfth parades on Monday. – PA