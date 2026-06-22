Met Éireann forecasts hot spell with temperatures of up to 30 degrees this week

Met Éireann has yet to issue a high temperature warning for Ireland. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures of up to 30 degrees across the country for this week.

While some light drain or drizzle may fall in the morning, Monday will see good spells of sunshine with some thundery showers possible in the south and east.

Temperatures will range from the mid- to late-20s in during the weak before climbing higher towards 30 degrees on Thursday.

The latest forecast comes amid heatwaves in several parts of Europe, including France.

French authorities have put more than a third of the country under a red heat alert, cancelled some outdoor sports events and restricted alcohol consumption at a nationwide music event amid forecasted temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

The hot weather is also pushing the mercury into the late 30s and up to 40 degrees in parts of Spain, Germany and Italy.

Met Éireann has yet to issue a high temperature warning for Ireland.