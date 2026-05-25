Temperatures in Ireland could reach 29 degrees on Tuesday as Met Éireann issues warning on sun exposure

Jamie Cannon, James Rhein, Isaac Stanley, Abbie Cannon, Lisa Cannon and Céire Rhein from Donabate on their way to Donabate beach as temperatures are set to remain in the 20s for the next few days. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Temperatures are to reach as high as a record-breaking 29 degrees over the next two days, as Ireland continues to bask in sunshine amid the current warm spell.

Sunday continued the weekend’s warm, sunny weather following an unusually cold May, with temperatures generally between 18 and 24 degrees throughout the country.

According to Met Éireann, Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded a provisional temperature of 24.9 degrees on Sunday, the highest of the year so far.

But the forecaster warned that the mercury will rise even higher on Monday, with maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees, with this being highest in Munster and Leinster.

Mist and fog patches will clear in the morning, before the day settles and becomes dry with long spells of sunshine.

Monday night will have cloud and patches of drizzle in the north and west of the country, but it will continue to be dry with long, clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees.

The mist and fog will clear by Tuesday morning and it will be mainly dry, with “plenty of warm or very warm sunshine overall”.

Highest temperatures will be between 20 and 27 degrees generally, but it will be warmest in Munster, and cooler along north-facing coasts. Temperatures of up to 29 degrees are forecast for Co Kerry.

The previous hottest May day was on May 31st, 1997 when a temperature of 28.4C was recorded at Ardfert Liscahane in Co Kerry.

A few showers may develop in the southwest on Wednesday, but otherwise it will be a dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to be high, with a maximum of up to 26 degrees, with a light to moderate breeze. Munster is set to have the highest temperatures.

Most areas will stay dry and clear on Wednesday night. However, showers are possible in southern areas.

It is forecast to be very mild overnight, with temperatures not falling below 12 to 16 degrees, with a light to moderate east to southeast wind.

There is a possibility of some showers on Thursday, but these will be mixed with warm, sunny spells.

Temperatures will drop slightly, but still remain in the low to mid-20s in many areas, with highest temperatures forecast to be between 18 and 24 degrees.

It is expected to become less warm towards the end of the week and into the bank holiday weekend, with Met Éireann warning of the possibility of showers and rain.

The forecaster has said the UV index will be high over the coming days and called on the public to be sun smart during the warmer weather.