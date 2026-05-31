Man (27) arrested after PSNI officer hit by stolen police vehicle

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a PSNI officer

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after an officer was hit by a stolen police vehicle in Northern Ireland.

The officer, who fired his gun during the incident at 4.45am on Sunday, had been chasing a suspect on foot after another vehicle had failed to stop for police in the Fountain Street area in Downpatrick, Co Down.

When officers returned to their car, a man was in the driver’s seat and drove directly towards the officer.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the officer “discharged one round from his firearm” but he was struck by the police vehicle. The officer was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland ambulance service for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, the force said.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Assistant chief constable Melanie Jones said: “Urgent medical treatment was provided at the scene by police colleagues, who were also supported by members of the local community.”

PSNI said the stolen police car, the officer’s weapon and ammunition had been taken away for forensic examination.

Jones said the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland had been informed, as is standard procedure when a police firearm is drawn, and its inquiries were continuing.

She said: “Officers put themselves on the frontline to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job, and today’s incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face.

“Our thoughts are with the officer as he receives ongoing medical treatment today for his injuries in hospital. And we will continue to support him and his family.

“This would have been a terrifying experience for the officer and also his colleagues – with the clear potential to cause life-changing or even fatal injuries. Actions were taken this morning in defence of life to protect himself and fellow officers.

“Detectives from our serious crime branch have now launched an attempted murder investigation – with their inquiries continuing at pace.”

The force has appealed to anyone with information or who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage of what happened to contact them. - Guardian service