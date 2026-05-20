Ireland

Inmate with medical emergency died in cell after key could not be found for 14 minutes, report finds

Delay at Midlands Prison occurred during staff crossover, leaving 297 prisoners completely inaccessible in event of emergency

An investigation into a death at the Midlands Prison in August 2021 exposed a chaotic 14-minute delay in retrieving keys to a man’s cell as he suffered a medical emergency. Photograph: Getty
An investigation into a death at the Midlands Prison in August 2021 exposed a chaotic 14-minute delay in retrieving keys to a man’s cell as he suffered a medical emergency. Photograph: Getty
Darragh Mc Donagh
Wed May 20 2026 - 17:132 MIN READ

A nurse had to watch helplessly as an inmate died in his cell because prison officers could not locate the keys, according to a report that branded the circumstances of his death “unconscionable”.

An investigation into the death at the Midlands Prison in August 2021 by the Office of the Inspector of Prisons (OIP) exposed a chaotic 14-minute delay in retrieving the keys to the man’s cell as he suffered a medical emergency.

The delay occurred during a lunchtime staff crossover, leaving a total of 297 prisoners across two wings completely inaccessible in the event of an emergency because the master keys had been removed from the landing.

The deceased prisoner, aged 59, who was identified in the report only as Mr D, was serving a five-year sentence with a remission date of February 16th, 2022.

READ MORE

What lies ahead for Meta in Ireland?

I lost 15kg and didn’t use GLP-1s: no one believes me

Darragh Ó Sé: The four teams in contention to win Sam Maguire

From soccer town to rugby country, the rise of Bordeaux Bègles is no ordinary success story

The emergency began at 12.11pm when Mr D activated the alarm in his cell. A dinner guard attended the cell at 12.30pm and observed the inmate standing inside holding a handwritten note that read, “I had a reaction to antibiotics.” His face and tongue were visibly swollen.

Irish prison cells likely to be fitted with remote monitors following spike in inmate deaths ]

The guard immediately called for medical help, prompting a nurse to run to the landing. Through the observation flap, she saw Mr D was distressed and had severe difficulty breathing.

The inmate then lay down on his side on his bed and stopped responding. The nurse was forced to stay outside the locked door, shouting down the corridor for the keys while preparing medical equipment for suspected anaphylaxis.

The fatal delay was caused by a total breakdown in communication, according to the report. The official dinner guard post for the key room had previously been cut as a cost-saving measure, the investigation found.

Instead, keys were supposed to be returned to the central internal keys office during staff breaks. However, on the day of the incident, a prison officer had remained on the landing during lunch to do paperwork and locked the key room with the keys in his possession.

The cell door was eventually opened at 12.38pm, 27 minutes after the initial emergency call had been activated. Nurses immediately entered and administered an EpiPen, but Mr D had no pulse and could not be resuscitated, despite efforts.

Prisoners’ in-cell alarm systems apparently muted by staff at Cloverhill, report finds ]

The OIP report also highlighted significant failures in medical record-keeping and continuity of care leading up to the tragedy.

.

The OIP described the circumstances of the man’s death as “unconscionable” in the report. It issued four core recommendations, demanding the Irish Prison Service implement system-wide measures to ensure cells can always be rapidly unlocked during medical emergencies.

It also directed the IPS to conduct a full clinical review into a locum doctor’s unrecorded prescription and a failure to follow up on a medical review request.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter