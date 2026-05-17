AI don’t believe it: What do Gerry Hutch, Michael Healy-Rae and Charlie Haughey have in common?

Few byelection candidates have a higher profile than Gerry Hutch, but the veteran criminal appears to be grafting just like his rivals in advance of polling day in Dublin Central on Friday.

The man – described in a court as the figurehead of the Hutch crime gang involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud and also known as “The Monk” – has said he does not “believe in tormenting people on the doors”. Nonetheless, he has been out pressing the flesh in the north inner city.

Despite a recent post about interning “illegal immigrants” at The Curragh being widely criticised, he remains active on social media. In a post this week, soundtracked by Luke Kelly’s God Save Ireland, the 62-year-old picked at the Government’s record on childcare, housing, taxation and even Garda recruitment.

Another widely shared offering features what appears to be an AI-generated rap song which, despite sounding like it calls him “Gary” at one point, plays Hutch up as “a name to adore” and references his past legal issues.

“Let’s talk about Gerry, a legend, a sight. A real-life drama, a media delight. From Dublin’s streets to a Dáil seat, he’s without doubt a fearless sight and he now stands for what is right,” it goes.

“From public appearances to the courthouse he is famous. They have tried to make him the most dangerous, but the jury didn’t believe it ...”

Fact check: Hutch was in 2023 cleared by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of the 2016 murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, but the court said it was satisfied he was in control of the three AK-47 rifles used in the attack.

[ Inside Gerry Hutch’s life in Lanzarote: An investigation into gang leader turned politician’s assetsOpens in new window ]

Campaign ditties have previously been released by, among others, Michael Healy-Rae (“Make The Diff”), Richard O’Donoghue (“Come Out and Vote O’Donoghue”) and Charles Haughey (“Arise and Follow Charlie”). They didn’t do them any harm, and Hutch hasn’t got long to wait for this latest jury to have its say.

Rain stops play after U2 members ride the bus in Mexico City

It has probably been a while since Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen jnr took the bus, but the U2 members found themselves on top of one this week in Mexico while filming the video for an upcoming song.

“Hopped a bus in Mexico City, destination: Street of Dreams,” the band said in an Instagram post showing the scene during filming and referencing the track’s name.

U2 during the filming of a video for a new track, Street of Dreams, in Mexico City this week. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Street of Dreams is to feature on U2’s yet-to-be announced next studio album, which is due for release later this year.

A large crowd gathered for Tuesday’s shoot, in which the band performed atop a schoolbus graffitied by Mexican artist Chavis Mármol. Footage shows smoke billowing, Irish and Mexican flags fluttering, Bono sporting a cowboy hat and fans loving it.

Another post on U2’s social media feed shows them walking through the home of “a bewildered but welcoming neighbour” who seemingly allowed them to use their balcony to sing to fans “after thunder and rain crashed the generator for the film shoot”.

U2 have been hard at it of late, with the politically-charged Days of Ash EP and a short film marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine released in February. Another EP, Easter Lily, a more personal piece of work, followed last month.

Best comms job in Europe comes with weekly O’Leary ‘stand-up’

Ryanair, which often describes itself as “Europe’s Favourite Airline”, seldom holds back when it comes to bravado. An advert for a vacancy with the budget carrier claims, subtly, of course, that it is the “BEST INTERNAL COMMS MANAGER JOB IN EUROPE”.

The successful candidate will be expected to “lead and evolve internal communications across one of Europe’s biggest, boldest & most successful airlines, the one & only Ryanair!”

“This is not a ‘keep the lights on’ communications role,” the advert states. “We want someone with energy, personality and ideas – someone who can build relationships across the business, influence senior stakeholders, move at pace and make things happen. No day is the same at Ryanair, so be warned!”

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Be warned indeed, as the ad goes on to say Monday mornings begin with the comms manager leading a “15 mins internal stand-up” with none other than company chief executive Michael O’Leary, who once claimed Ryanair’s flights are “fuelled with Leprechaun wee and my bullshit”.

The job’s benefits include a competitive salary, “discounted and unlimited travel to over 250 destinations”, death in service benefit of up to twice annual basic salary and 20 days of annual leave, rising to 25 days after three years of continuous service.

[ Michael O’Leary calls for ban on early morning preflight airport drinkingOpens in new window ]

“You’ll need to be commercially minded, technically savvy, highly organised and comfortable operating in a fast-moving environment where priorities can shift quickly ... very quickly.”

Minister goes from humble pie to having cake and eating it

Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan drew criticism last month for asking media regulator Coimisiún na Meán (CnaM) to review coverage of the fuel protests.

The request was later withdrawn and O’Donovan ate some humble pie, telling RTÉ Radio he “didn’t overstep the mark” but probably did make “a hames” of what he was trying to say.

Minister for Media Patrick O'Donovan. Photograph: Alan Betson

He opted to return to the issue during a recent Dáil debate when responding to criticism from Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney. She criticised a “disproportionate” increase to the levy the regulator charges independent radio stations.

O’Donovan said responsibility for that rested with CnaM and he had “no role” beyond speaking to the independent body about the need to engage with stakeholders. Gibney was “heartened” by this but accused O’Donovan of trying to “wash his hands of this issue”.

“The deputy cannot have her cake and eat it,” O’Donovan replied, noting that Social Democrats TDs were “very quick out of the traps” to remind him of the commission’s independence when he “asked a question” of it recently.

Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Gibney said O’Donovan was the one “trying to have his cake and eat it” by saying he could do no more. She said “independent local radio is being crushed” but the online sector was making hay while “pumping out misinformation that local radio is trying to combat”.

The Minister noted Gibney’s former “tech sector” role (she worked for Google) and accused her of “attempting to place me in a position where she knows I cannot be”.

“Nobody jumps up and down higher than the Social Democrats when it comes to indignation,” he added.