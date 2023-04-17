Gerard Hutch not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

Judgment will be delivered in Dublin later today in the murder trial of Gerard Hutch. Photograph: Collins Courts

Gerard Hutch has been found not guilty by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Two co-accused were convicted earlier on Monday on lesser charges of facilitating the attack by making vehicles available to a criminal organisation.

In its lengthy judgment, the three judge, non-jury, court said it was satisfied there is a Hutch criminal organisation and that it organised the Regency attack in February 2016.

Mr Hutch, wearing a navy jacket, white shirt and tan trousers, and with shoulder-length grey hair and a beard, was in the packed court today when Ms Justice Tara Burns read the court’s judgment on the trial which ran for 52 days.

Ms Justice Burns, sitting with Judges Sarah Berkeley and Gráinne Malone, said the court had been working on the judgment at every opportunity it could since the trial ended on January 26th and only finalised it on Sunday night.

The prosecution case was that Mr Hutch (60), with a last address at The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, was one of two men who shot Mr Byrne at the hotel during an attack on February 5th 2016. He denied the charge.

The main evidence against Mr Hutch was from Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin Councillor, who testified that Gerard Hutch had collected key cards for a room in the hotel from Dowdall and his father on Dublin’s Richmond Road on February 4th 2016, the evening before the attack on the hotel.

Dowdall also testified Mr Hutch had told Dowdall, in a park in Whitehall a few days after the attack, that it was him, Hutch, at the hotel.

Jason Bonney (left) and Paul Murphy who were found guilty found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of facilitating the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel. Photographs: Padraig O'Reilly

In cross-examination, Dowdall denied he was lying about those matters and denied suggestions by Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, that he was a “master manipulator”. Dowdall was previously jailed in 2017 for 12 years for serious offences involving the ‘waterboarding’ of a man at his home in 2015.

Dowdall had been charged with the murder of Mr Byrne but that charge was dropped last October following his plea in September to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by the booking of a room in the hotel the previous evening.

During the trial, Dowdall testified his father Patrick was asked by Patsy Hutch to book the room for a “friend”.

Just before the trial of Hutch and two co-accused opened, Dowdall and his father were jailed for four and two years respectively on the facilitation charge.

In its judgment concerning the murder charge against Mr Hutch, Ms Justice Burns said the prosecution case is that Mr Hutch was present for the Regency attack and was an actual shooter. The prosecution did not contend Gerard Hutch planned the attack.

This case was based on Dowdall’s evidence, the judge said.

She outlined that evidence, including Dowdall evidence he knew Hutch family for many years.

There was a dispute between the Hutch and Kinahan families for several years, she said.

She outlined Dowdall’s evidence that Gerard Hutch got the hotel room key from Dowdall’s father the night before the Regency attack.

The attack happened the next day and, “astonishingly”, Dowdall was not concerned about the room he had booked for Patsy Hutch, she said.

The judge also outlined Dowdall’s evidence about his alleged encounter with Gerard Hutch in the park in Whitehall.

The judge outlined the dangers of convicting a person on uncorroborated evidence of an accomplice or somebody who is in, or about to enter, a Witness protection programme.

She said Dowdall, when he agreed to make a statement relating to the Regency attack, could not be said “to have found God” but was acting in his own self-interest.

The recording of conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall betrays Mr Dowdall as a “ruthless, callous, base” criminal, she said. A “real question” the court must ask itself is who is the court dealing with when it comes to Dowdall, she said.

In light of his pattern of lying, the court has to approach his evidence concerning Mr Hutch with scepticism and extreme care, she said. He had told “bare-faced lies” to the court concerning his relationship with Pearse McAuley, an extreme and dangerous terrorist, she said.

The court found it impossible to understand how the encounter in the Whitehall park between Mr Dowdall and Mr Hutch evolved, she also said.

The court held the evidence of Jonathan Dowdall was not reliable to sustain a conviction unless it was corroborated.

It analysed other evidence which it said lead to the inevitable conclusion that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the attack on the Regency and the murder of David Byrne.

However, that was not the case Gerard Hutch had to meet, the prosecution contended he was one of the shooters, she said.

The CCTV footage shows shooters running around the place at a fast pace. One was described as slight and quite young and running around at speed.

The reasonable possibility that Gerard Hutch, a man in his sixties, does not fit the movements of the shooters, has to be examined, she said.

The court was satisfied Gerard Hutch had possession of three rifles used in the Regency by at least March 7th but that does not permit an inference to be drawn he had control of the guns before the Regency, she said. The evidence was that Patsy Hutch had control of them and that Gerard Hutch had difficulty getting Patsy Hutch to get them out of Buckingham village, she said.

Earlier in its judgment, the court convicted Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (50), Drumnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 on the lesser charges of facilitating the attack by making vehicles available to a criminal organisation.

