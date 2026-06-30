Teenager dies after falling from e-scooter in Carlow

Gardai at the scene on Carpenters Way, Carlow town, on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A 17-year-old boy has died after he fell from an e-scooter in Carlow town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident which took place shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services responded to reports that two young males had fallen from an e-scooter while travelling on Carpenters Way in Carlow town.

The 17-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person who fell from the scooter, aged 18, was medically assessed at the scene but did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The scene is preserved for forensic investigation on Tuesday morning, with road diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. Road users with camera or dash-cam footage from Carpenters Way around the time of the incident are also asked to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.