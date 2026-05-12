Supermarket chicken products withdrawn over salmonella fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has published recall notices for some Manor Farm and Western Brand chickens and chicken pieces, which were sold in most big supermarkets.

The FSAI said there was a danger of the salmonella bacteria in some products which, although past their sell-by dates, could remain in consumers’ freezers.

The symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The FSAI urged consumers to check their freezers for the products.

The Manor Farm chicken products affected were sold in Aldi, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Centra, SuperValu and Tesco as “own brands”.

The Western Brand affected products include those sold under the Lidl and Inishella brands.

The FSAI said the affected Manor Farm chickens and chicken parts carried the batch number 235753, with use-by dates of April 12th and 13th.

The affected Western Brand products have the batch code 26092-313 with use-by dates of April 12th and April 13th.

The recall notices follow a notification issued on Monday for some Western Brand Sage and Onion Cook in Bag whole chickens, over concerns of possible salmonella contamination. These products are sold in Aldi and Tesco supermarkets with use-by dates of May 13th and 14th.

In addition to publishing details of the recalled products on its website fsai.ie the authority said notices would be placed at points-of-sale in the various supermarkets.