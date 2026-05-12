Ireland

Irishman in late 30s dies in Ibiza after fall from cliff

Spanish authorities confirm investigation after incident at Calo de s’Illa in the north of the island

Calo de s'Illa is a quiet cove surrounded by rugged countryside on the island of Ibiza. Photograph: Google Streetview
Calo de s'Illa is a quiet cove surrounded by rugged countryside on the island of Ibiza. Photograph: Google Streetview
Hugh Dooley
Natalia Penza
Tue May 12 2026 - 14:421 MIN READ

An Irishman in his late 30s has died in Ibiza after falling from a cliff.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the Calo de s’Illa area on the north coast of the island.

The local Civil Guard unit said an investigation has commenced and a spokesperson confirmed the incident related to a 39-year-old Irish national.

The Irish Times understands the incident is being treated as an accident and that the recovery of the body was carried out by air late on Monday and included firefighters.

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The deceased has not been named or identified by local authorities, in line with policy in Spain. It has not been specified whether the man was a holidaymaker or a resident of the island.

A female friend of the man is understood to have contacted emergency authorities late on Monday evening, but the man had died by the time first emergency responders reached him.

Local Spanish newspaper Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera reported that Civil Guard officers, as well as local police, firefighters and Civil Protection workers were mobilised in the recovery efforts.

The operation to retrieve his body continued into the night on Monday, ending at about 8.30pm.

An autopsy is due to take place in the coming hours.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Spanish police have been contacted for comment.

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