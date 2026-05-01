Autism charity under review told HSE it was ‘transitioning away’ from UK parent

The charity said it had 'fully complied' with the health service’s monitoring and reporting requirements. Photograph: iStock

The Irish autism charity under review over the alleged transfer of €1.5 million in public funds to its British parent charity previously told the HSE it was “transitioning away” from the UK-based group.

The HSE has begun a review into the governance and finances of Autism a Chara, which until this year traded as Autism Initiatives Ireland, after an Irish charity official raised “serious concerns”.

In a 2019 letter seen by The Irish Times, the official alleged that €1,522,778 was transferred from the HSE-funded organisation’s cash reserves to entities outside the State over a four-year period.

In a statement on Thursday, the HSE said it was advised by Autism a Chara in January that it was “transitioning away from the Autism Initiatives Group in the UK and will become a wholly Irish-based charity”.

Autism a Chara confirmed to The Irish Times it was “moved out” of the UK group and that core services were now being “locally resourced in Ireland”.

In a statement, the Irish charity said the transition in March was “as a result of divergence between the Irish and UK governance and regulatory environments for disability services”.

Noting it had received funding from the HSE for more than 17 years, the charity said it had “fully complied” with the health service’s monitoring and reporting requirements, which are “constantly checked and scrutinised by the HSE”.

[ Alleged transfer of €1.5m by autism body to UK parent charity ‘possibly criminal’Opens in new window ]

However, the HSE said it did not approve, “nor was it notified in advance or retrospectively of any transfer of HSE-funded monies or assets” by Autism a Chara to UK-based or other external entities.

In internal correspondence within the charity, the official had alleged the €1.5 million was transferred in three ways, claiming €973,400 was transferred on one occasion after the charity’s Northern Ireland branch issued a “recharge for services rendered”.

Alongside an alleged €200,000 charge from the UK parent group on the proceeds from the sale of a property owned by the Irish charity, the official alleged there was a “current annual recharge” from the UK arm for services rendered, further claiming that no services were requested or approved.

The charity said concerns were raised in 2019 “in relation to the recharge to a UK company”, but that an independent auditor found “no substance” to them and that the processes regarding recharging were “robust and represent value for money”.

The charity, which receives funding from the HSE as a section 39 organisation, is subject to contractual, financial and governance oversight, including submission of audited annual financial statements, the HSE said.

It confirmed it was in the process of reviewing “available information”.

“The HSE acknowledges the seriousness of the matters raised and will continue to engage with the Public Accounts Committee and relevant statutory partners as appropriate,” it said.

Autism a Chara said throughout its contract with the HSE, it has been “overt in presenting our organisational structure as part of a UK-based group”.

“As part of this group, core operating functions, such as HR, legal, insurance, IT and finance are centrally sourced by all operating divisions, via this UK-based parent company. We have always been transparent about this,” it said.

The charity said it had been in contact with the HSE, “with whom we have had a long and trusted relationship”, and it looks forward to “co-operating fully” with the review.