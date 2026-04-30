Online women’s fashion retailer Oxendales is to close

Oxendales is to cease trading and will close the business

The online fashion retailer Oxendales, which started selling clothes to Irish women through catalogues more than 60 years ago, has announced that it is closing down.

The Irish arm of the company is based in Santry, Dublin 17, and employed about 36 people.

It started out in the Republic in the 1960s as the Jays Irish knitwear catalogue before its acquisition by JD Williams in the 1970s. In more recent times it formed part of the UK-based N Brown group of brands.

Repositioning itself in recent years, the retailer introduced products from third-party brands, including Mango, Phase Eight and Under Armour, as well as lifestyle brands such as Apple, Dyson and Fenty, to its stable.

“We have taken the decision to cease trading and will be closing the business in due course. Our app is no longer available,” the company said in a notice published on its website on Thursday.

Shoppers have been told that if they have placed an order that has not yet been fulfilled it will be delivered, while it is also accepting returns in line with consumer legislation. No new purchases will be allowed as of the end of April.

The news comes just days after accessories retailer Claire’s announced it was going out of business, and a week after Irish retail chain Born Clothing said it was closing its 15 stores with the loss of over 100 jobs.

Born opened its first store in Newtownsmith in Galway in 2009 and stocked ranges including Vero Moda, Only, Vila and their own Emily & Me label.