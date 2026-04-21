Courts

High Court appoints provisional liquidators to Born Clothing group

Chaim has 15 shops and employs 116

The Four Courts Monday. The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to a clothing group operating 15 shops around the country. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times
The Four Courts Monday. The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to a clothing group operating 15 shops around the country. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 18:451 MIN READ

The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to a clothing group operating 15 shops around the country.

Judge Micheál O’Connell appointed David O’Connor and Ian Barrett of BDO to 17 companies within the Born Clothing group including nine which are trading companies. The judge was told there are 116 employees in the group.

The court heard the companies are insolvent with debts of €7.82 million including €2.2 million owed to Revenue.

Barrister Gary McCarthy, who presented the winding up petition on behalf of the company, said there was an urgency to the appointment of the liquidators as the alternative of a creditors voluntary winding up would have meant the business would immediately cease trading.

READ MORE

The simple text message that helped France cut its electricity usage by 10%

Ireland’s governing philosophy is learned helplessness – and it is getting worse

Trump rejects ceasefire extension, says he ‘expects to be bombing’ again

Aer Lingus flight disruptions: Here’s what you need to know if you’re affected

The provisional liquidators can ensure the orderly winding up, deal with employees and secure stock which is currently valued at €680,000, among other things, he said. The court heard that the business difficulties arose for reasons including the Covid pandemic, increase in the minimum wage and high business rates.

There were also loans made within the group which the judge noted would be a matter for the provisional liquidators to investigate.

The question of examinship has also been looked at but it was decided that it was not possible.

The judge made the petition returnable in a month.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter