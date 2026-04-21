High Court appoints provisional liquidators to Born Clothing group

The Four Courts Monday. The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to a clothing group operating 15 shops around the country. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to a clothing group operating 15 shops around the country.

Judge Micheál O’Connell appointed David O’Connor and Ian Barrett of BDO to 17 companies within the Born Clothing group including nine which are trading companies. The judge was told there are 116 employees in the group.

The court heard the companies are insolvent with debts of €7.82 million including €2.2 million owed to Revenue.

Barrister Gary McCarthy, who presented the winding up petition on behalf of the company, said there was an urgency to the appointment of the liquidators as the alternative of a creditors voluntary winding up would have meant the business would immediately cease trading.

The provisional liquidators can ensure the orderly winding up, deal with employees and secure stock which is currently valued at €680,000, among other things, he said. The court heard that the business difficulties arose for reasons including the Covid pandemic, increase in the minimum wage and high business rates.

There were also loans made within the group which the judge noted would be a matter for the provisional liquidators to investigate.

The question of examinship has also been looked at but it was decided that it was not possible.

The judge made the petition returnable in a month.