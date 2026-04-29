Heavy rain expected in south after Met Éireann issues latest weather warning

Mét Éireann says there is a possibility of persistent and possibly thundery rain at times with localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the counties of Cork and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 3am to 6pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann says there is a possibility of persistent and possibly thundery rain at times with localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The latest high resolution models show 20mm in southern parts of both Cork and Waterford in the 24-hour period from 4am on Thursday to 4am on Friday.

April has been a dry month in many places with Dublin’s Phoenix Park currently at 20.4mm of rainfall with just one day left in the month. The monthly average is 55mm of rain. The western seaboard, however, has seen nearly twice as much rain as is average for the month.

The heavy rain in the southeast on Thursday will spread north-eastward across the country, although it will be dry in the northeast.

It will be a warmer day than of late with temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.

The May bank holiday will be cool, with northerly winds keeping the temperature down.

Saturday will be a bright day for the most part, with highest temperatures of just 11 to 15 degrees and scattered showers throughout the country.

Sunday looks set to be a drier day but with a good deal of cloud overall. The best of the bright or sunny intervals will be in the south. The highest temperatures will be just 10 to 14 degrees.

Current indications for Bank Holiday Monday suggest mostly cloudy conditions with patchy light rain and drizzle with highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees.